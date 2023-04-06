Key Colony Beach, a tiny city in the heart of the Middle Keys, doesn’t necessarily consider itself the “little engine that could,” but all indications are that that’s exactly what this municipality has become through the systematic, coordinated and resourceful efforts of Mayor Patti Trefry, City Administrator Dave Turner and its city council.

kcb seal

In a recent interview, the mayor and administrator shared how much progress their relatively small staff has accomplished in the past two years and how they continue to overcome the extensive Hurricane Irma damage the city experienced.

rtamborrino123@gmail.com