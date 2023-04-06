Key Colony Beach officials have tapped into grant money from the Monroe County Tourist Development Council for projects like Sunset Park, perhaps the city most iconic attraction, as well as for funds to build and rebuild their basketball, tennis, bocce ball and pickleball courts.
Key Colony Beach officials have tapped into grant money from the Monroe County Tourist Development Council for projects like Sunset Park, perhaps the city most iconic attraction, as well as for funds to build and rebuild their basketball, tennis, bocce ball and pickleball courts.
Key Colony Beach, a tiny city in the heart of the Middle Keys, doesn’t necessarily consider itself the “little engine that could,” but all indications are that that’s exactly what this municipality has become through the systematic, coordinated and resourceful efforts of Mayor Patti Trefry, City Administrator Dave Turner and its city council.
In a recent interview, the mayor and administrator shared how much progress their relatively small staff has accomplished in the past two years and how they continue to overcome the extensive Hurricane Irma damage the city experienced.
Those impacts are still evident today, although fewer of late. From the outside, the former City Hall, shuttered for close to six years, looks surprisingly sturdy. The Key Colony Beach staff operates out of three trailers a scant 100 yards from the building while funding to repair it remains in the works. Rebuilding City Hall is atop the city’s agenda, but an aggressive grant-request culture, led by Turner, has allowed many other projects to be completed.
Turner has tapped into grant money from the Monroe County Tourist Development Council for projects like Sunset Park, perhaps KCB’s most iconic attraction, as well as for funds to build and rebuild their basketball, tennis, bocce ball and pickleball courts. He’s also acquired significant funding from the Congress-approved American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. And both Turner and Trefry have leveraged lobbyists, relationships in Tallahassee and area representatives Jim Mooney and Ana Maria Rodriguez for their additional support.
But financial funding alone would never sustain the city — the second smallest in Monroe County behind Layton. The city has multiple volunteer committees that oversee beautification, recreation and the 17 large and small gardens that adorn the 286-acre municipality.
Key Colony Beach, which was incorporated in 1957, has approximately 740 registered voters, 289 homesteaded properties and 1,547 residential units, all modest numbers by almost any standard. The average age of residents is 63. Turner considers KCB a “gem of the Florida Keys” for its size and quaintness.
Key Colony Beach has about a $4 million tax base, which by itself covers just slightly more than the base city operating expenses. The $2.3 million needed to rebuild City Hall and to build a new post office have come from $5.196 million in-grant funding Turner has generated in the past two years. There is also a focus on increasing city reserves from the current 80% level.
Since Key Colony Beach is below flood level, a soon-to-be completed $2.6 million state-funded stormwater appropriation project will soon make KCB the only city in the Keys that is 100% injection well-supported for stormwater runoff. Sadowski Causeway, the only roadway into and out of Key Colony Beach, flooded for several hours during Hurricane Irma, but Turner remains cautious this project will mitigate at least some flooding impact the next time a storm comes their way.
Key Colony Beach also has a goal to become a “smart city,” with a city-wide fiber optic plan. Modeled after a similar plan implemented by Golden Beach in South Florida, Turner said this connectivity will “provide wi-fi in our parks and at City Hall with no additional expense to taxpayers.” It will also be accomplished without any infrastructure expense to the city and be completed by early next year. He added that electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are also on the horizon and would contribute to the smart city vision.
In many respects, Key Colony Beach is “ahead of the curve,” as Turner calls it, in making positive and progressive change for the city. Turner added he “is chasing progress as far as he can.” One example is the city’s utility plant, which uses reverse osmosis to provide a million gallons of water to its nine-hole golf course annually.
The city has a staff of 18, with its own police force, public works, building department and administrative staff. The five city commissioners — Mayor Patricia Trefry, Vice Mayor Beth Ramsay-Vickrey, Secretary/Treasurer Tom Harding and Commissioners Freddie Foster and Joey Raspe — are a “diverse group,” according to Trefry. Their most polarizing vote to date surrounded increasing building heights to 40 feet in January. The Land Development Regulation change was approved 4-1 after much discussion, indicative of how passionate the commission is toward balancing the needs of the city with those of its residents and snowbirds.
Growth in Key Colony Beach isn’t a concern like in neighboring Marathon, since only eight lots remain available for building. The population swells to almost 4,000 people during “high season” and the city contends with vacation rentals, as does the entire Keys.
But Key Colony Beach’s vision does achieve a striking balance for its diverse population and projects. While all manageable, given its size, perhaps it’s a model for other Monroe County municipalities.