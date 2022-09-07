The Key West City Commission will, following years of discussion with leaders in the Bahama Village community, vote on moving forward with plans for creating a Black Educators History Memorial museum, at its Wednesday, Sept. 7, meeting.
The meeting was moved to Wednesday following the Labor Day holiday weekend.
City staff has recommended approval for City Manager Patti McLauchlin to advertise for 30 days before execution of any lease agreement, the availability of the designated space at the Frederick Douglass Community Center for use as a museum.
Proposals for use of the designated property will be accepted during the period for review and consideration by the city, according to the executive summary, noting the proposals would provide a plan for the operations and sustainability of the museum. This would occur within 60 days of being selected by the city, before establishing the designated property as a permanent location for the museum, which was directed by the City Commission via Resolution 21-091.
The proposal would also include an inventory of planned permanent exhibits, as well as plans for rotating new exhibits.
In July, the Bahama Village Redevelopment Advisory Committee reviewed the proposal, with one member requesting more information regarding what the museum had planned for the space. The $1-per-year lease would be for two years, according to the city’s executive summary.
John Wilson Smith, president of the Frederick Douglass Black Educators Memorial Project, had previously said the idea of the museum is to not only honor Black educators, who taught generations of students in Key West’s segregated schools from 1871 to 1965, but to instill a sense of pride in the city’s Black and Bahamian populations.
Other items on the consent agenda include accepting a $200,000 grant with the Monroe County Tourist Development Council for parking facility improvements at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater, and a $198,000 grant for the pavilions project at Smathers Beach.
The city also looks to sponsor its annual Holiday Parade, set for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 7 to 10 p.m., with a variety of street closures scheduled.
A resolution sponsored by City Commissioner Sam Kaufman would direct the city manager or designated person to immediately notify the commission when the city is issued a notice of any violation, or is alleged to have committed a violation, from a state or federal entity, and would direct the city manager to regularly inform the commission of negotiations and progress toward achieving compliance.
The city will follow Wednesday’s commission meeting with two workshops on Thursday, Sept. 8, addressing short-term rentals and the city’s budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins Oct. 1.