Two more residents have filed to run for Islamorada Village Council, in what is shaping up to be the most hotly contested race in several village election cycles. Eleven candidates had filed for the five open seats as of Monday. Election day for the two-year terms is Nov. 8.
Those still interested in making a run must file before noon Aug. 16 when qualifying ends.
Filing at the end of June were Angel Borden, who is seeking Seat 1, and Elizabeth Jolin, who is vying for Seat 3.
Borden, head of operations and administration for Old Conch Harbor and owner of Florida Keys Kayak, regularly challenges council decisions during public comment.
Borden has strong family ties to the Florida Keys through cousin Gay Borden, who married Art “Silver Bar” McKee, a famous treasure diver, in 1957.
Borden will face Sue Miller and incumbent Pete Bacheler in a three-way race. Bacheler is completing his first term on the council and was chosen to serve as honorary mayor by the council last year.
Borden filed for office on June 30, with Miller getting out of the gate first on March 18 and Bacheler on June 8.
Meanwhile, Jolin, an Ohio native who attended Boston University, fell in love with the Florida Keys after pursuing a marketing career in Washington, D.C. While vacationing, she soon realized her desire to relocate to the islands.
The Bay and Reef Company co-owner and Island Equity real estate agent, will take incumbent Buddy Pinder, who is wrapping up his first term.
Jolin filed on June 29, three months after Pinder on March 8.
Borden sees buildout, when residential building permits will no longer be issued, and the affordable housing crisis as the two biggest problems facing the village.
“There’s the buildout question and how we’re going to deal with the applications that we’ve put in. There’s people who have been waiting three to five years (for a building permit). That, and affordable housing. I feel like the village has done one to two things, but we really haven’t done enough,” she said.
Borden also wants the village’s garbage contract to be put out for bid once again. And with loads of cardboard going into garbage collection instead of recycling in the past several years, the local businesswoman said she would push to create a more eco-friendly recycling service.
“We need to take care of our environment, not just our trees. We can lead the way and be an example by actually establishing real recycling in the village. I want to sit on the committee when the new contract comes up. With the innovation that’s out there, we have the ability to make a difference. We can go green all the way,” Borden said.
Jolin made the decision to run for office after living in Islamorada for 25 years, explaining her decision to join the ticket:
“I have intentionally avoided politics because nothing can spoil neighborhood friendships faster than political differences. The ongoing contentious political nature of office has never had an appeal,” she said. “However, we have all been witness to the rapid changes in our neighborhood and town based on shifting demographics of our tourist and resident population. If we don’t apply sound management and governance to the onslaught of issues facing the village, it will be a challenge to live here harmoniously.”
Jolin, a charter captain and a founder of Florida Bay Forever, has had the opportunity to educate hundreds of people about the value of environmental resources through fishing, snorkeling and eco-tours.
“Leveraging the wealth of natural resources for the past 50 years has caused strain on every aspect of the island chain while causing visible and chilling degradation to the environment,” she said. “The challenges of affordable housing, carrying capacity, crushing tourism and the 2023 buildout must be addressed as if they are interconnected and inextricably linked to the natural world. I am optimistic that with sincere intentions and strategic planning for smart growth, our little town will retain its rightful sparkle.”
Several other issues Jolin seeks to tackle include the cost of living and affordable housing crises, along with the worker shortage, the last issue something that Seat 1 candidate Borden is also all too familiar with, having faces challenges in staffing her businesses since the start of the pandemic.
“I like to think our town and its problems are unique, but they aren’t,” Jolin said. “We can look to so many resort towns that are facing similar issues that are working to manage them in a sane and sustainable manner. I am driven to maintain a high quality of life for citizens of Islamorada by working to preserve the environment and neighborhood livability through smart leadership.”
Borden has publicly criticized the Village Council for ignoring or hiding behind certain issues or decisions, which are sometimes promised to be discussed but are shifted to late-night hours of meetings when few are in attendance or watching remotely, or postponed repeatedly. She pledges to tackle matters straight on.
“Nobody on the previous council has worked to get those problems fixed. You can’t just keep ignoring them. I wish the little groups of people who think they can run our community better than the collective residents would stop. I really wish the little back door rumors would stop. Do not try to manipulate our system,” she said.
But she wants to see peace in the village.
“We all need to get along and become a fishing village again. We may disagree, but we’ll work together for the good of all, not just for our friends, or this person, or that person. There has not been equity and fairness,” Borden said.
Above all, though, she believes in the community. “There are many people who quit believing in the village and haven’t voted for many years, because they feel like they can’t make a difference. But I believe in Islamorada,” she said.
The following candidates have filed for office: Sue Miller, Pete Bacheler (incumbent) and Angel Borden, Seat 1; Mark Gregg (incumbent) and Mary Barley, Seat 2; Buddy Pinder (incumbent) and Elizabeth Jolin, Seat 3; Casey Watkins and Henry Rosenthal (incumbent); and Thomas Raffanello and Sharon Mahoney, Seat 5.