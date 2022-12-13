After more than six hours of meeting time, with the majority of discussion and public comment about the proposed Crooked Palms Distillery brew pub, which was approved 3-2, the recent Islamorada Village Council meeting concluded with Buddy Pinder as the re-elected mayor and newcomer Sharon Mahoney as vice mayor.

Islamorada seal

The election of mayor and vice mayor did not appear to follow precedent. After Monroe County Judge Sharon Hamilton swore in the new council, Councilman Mark Gregg said Pinder was the highest-vote getter among all the candidates in the November election and thus should be mayor. Gregg noted Pinder’s experience as mayor this past year.