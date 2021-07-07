The City of Key West is seeking community input to ensure it provide the best customer service experience to citizens and businesses that interacts with the Key West Building Department.
The city is holding two stakeholder meetings as well as posting a survey online. The first stakeholders meeting will be especially aimed at hearing from contractors. This meeting will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, July 13, at City Hall, 1300 White St.
The second meeting will address the needs and concerns of sub-contractors, including plumbing, electrical and mechanical. This meeting is from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, July 14, at City Hall.
There are also non-industry individuals who pull their own permits, and the city wants to ensure that it serves these clients as well. Visit the city’s Facebook page, Instagram or Twitter to find a link or QR code to access the survey.