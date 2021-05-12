Key West City officials are trying to tackle the persistent problem of low municipal bus ridership but a lack of bus drivers is challenging those efforts.
The city recently purchased four “cutaway” buses, which are smaller, 14-passenger buses that will be used on routes with low ridership, including at night and at other non-peak times. But finding drivers for the buses is proving to be difficult, according to Rod Delostrinos, Key West Transportation Director, and will push any increase in bus frequency on existing routes, encouraging ridership, well into 2022.
In addition to the hiring freeze on open bus driver positions in Key West put in place when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, the salary the city pays operators is below that of Monroe County, which has an extensive regional bus service. Delostrinos told city commissioners recently that he is hoping the open positions will be unfrozen and funded in the fiscal year 2021-22 city budget, which begins Oct. 1, and that four new driver positions will also be added.
“We’ve been short [of bus operators] for years. We’ve never had a full roster,” he said. “Those are challenges we’re trying to tackle; recruiting and retention.”
The primary advantage of the smaller buses is that operators do not require a commercial drivers’ license (CDL) that the larger, 15-passenger-plus, buses do. A CDL license involves more operator training and commands a higher salary. The cutaways can be driven with a non-commercial license and the operator salary would be lower, expanding the labor force eligible for those positions and making Key West more competitive with the county for drivers.
Currently, the four cutaway buses are being driven by existing operators with CDL licenses and swapped into a bus route at non-peak times. The idea is that as more drivers are hired, the cutaways can be used on lower-passenger routes, freeing up the larger buses to be added to existing routes and reducing the time between buses arriving at a stop. Currently, it can be an hour or more between buses on some routes, discouraging ridership.
“Is this the year we will have increased bus frequency aiming toward 15-minute appearances of buses at bus stops,” Commissioner Sam Kaufman asked Delostrinos at the May 4 commission meeting. “That’s the goal. We’ve talked about that for at least a couple of years.”
Delostrinos said the 15-minute goal is difficult to achieve.
“Frequency, in this case, directly relates to personnel. We have the equipment. We have the funding. We just don’t have the people,” he said.
The city bus system has a budget of approximately $4 million, which is 50% funded by the state. The city’s portion is funded largely through fare box revenues, advertising and a portion of the parking revenue the city brings in.
Currently, Delostrinos said, city bus ridership is only about 30% of what it was at this time last year. The COVID pandemic scared some riders off of buses and others found alternate methods of transportation. Ironically, bus program funding has never been stronger, with state and COVID-related federal grants putting more money into the transportation department budget.
Delostrinos also gave commissioners an update on another long-awaited transit project, building an intermodal transportation center on Stock Island where visitors could park their cars and take shuttle buses into Key West, reducing traffic congestion. That project is waiting for state legislators to allocate funding to the Florida Department of Transportation for a feasibility study of the proposed center.
“We’ve been talking about that for some time,” Delostrinos said. “We just don’t want to build another structure and hope for the best. We’re really going to drill down to see what the need of our community is.”