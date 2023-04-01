2023.04.01 fritas

Frita’s Cuban Burger Cafe is located at 425 Southard St. While not targeted for seating violations, owner Marsha Weaver must calculate the cost of adding seats.

With increased manpower, the City of Key West wants to collect more than $600,000 in impact fees owed by restaurants with more seats than they are authorized to have.

In public records obtained by the Keys Citizen, the city is looking at collecting $601,675.20 in impact fees from 65 restaurants, including some of the biggest names in the business.

