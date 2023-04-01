With increased manpower, the City of Key West wants to collect more than $600,000 in impact fees owed by restaurants with more seats than they are authorized to have.
In public records obtained by the Keys Citizen, the city is looking at collecting $601,675.20 in impact fees from 65 restaurants, including some of the biggest names in the business.
“We started this process under former City Manager Greg Veliz,” said Chief Code Enforcement Officer Jim Young. “We’re not fining anybody yet, and are allowing businesses to go through the process to either add the seats we found or remove them.”
To say the seating permit process is complicated would be an understatement.
The bureaucracy is like dealing with the Greek mythological three-headed creature Cerberus, as applications must be made to the city’s licensing, planning and building departments, then be approved by the fire marshal.
Once allowable seating is determined, business owners must pay a one-time impact fee of $592.20. That doesn’t include before- and after-the-fact application fees. But then there are recurring fees from the other departments — which are to be determined.
Collected fees go toward sewer waste and traffic impact.
The list of non-compliant establishments reads like a who’s who of Key West.
Hank’s Hair of the Dog was the most out of compliance, licensed for 49 seats but actually hosting 118 seats — 69 more than allowed. The business owes the city $40,861.80 — if they want to keep the additional seats.
That doesn’t include recurring fees — which no one at the city could define — plus after-the-fact variance application fees ranging upward of $4,000.
Then you have the iconic Sloppy Joe’s, at 21 seats over its permitted occupancy, totaling $12,436.20.
For them, the economic pinch might not be so bad.
“We are working with businesses to allow them to come into compliance,” said Young. “We are not citing and fining them. If restaurants want to apply for additional seats, they can. If they want to remove the excess seats, they can do that. If they want to apply for more seats, that is also on the table.”
But then you have the underdogs, like Marsha Weaver, proprietor of Frita’s Cuban Burger Cafe on Southard Street.
Initially, the popular food truck only had benches for customers waiting for takeaway orders.
But as Weaver expanded her business, she added sit-down seating. Now, she is considering expanding into the two parcels next door but might not be able to afford it.
“I wasn’t sure because it was on my patio … and I just kind of added stuff in the spirit of Key West,” she said.
Now, facing more than $8,000 in impact fees and licensing and permitting costs, Weaver remains upbeat.
My average item is less than $10. So if a table costs me a $592, then an additional $500 a year, how many burgers do I have to sell to pay for that seat? If your average plate is $35, you could factor that in.
“But the city has been great, and everybody has been willing to work with me.”
After three years of construction and three months of road work that threatened her business, Weaver is taking a long look at what she does.
“This just kind of makes me reflect on everything I am doing. I just want to keep providing a quality Key West experience,” she said. “But at what cost?”