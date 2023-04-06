Oceanside canal backfill projects to enhance water quality, one on Lower Matecumbe Key and one on Plantation Key, proved a mixed bag at the recent Islamorada Village Council meeting.
Approval of the Lower Matecumbe Key canal project between Atlantic and LeSerra Lane flowed along with immediate approval, while Canal 116 along Plantation Boulevard stalled yet again, with at least an hour of discussion overtaking the decision-making process. A decision on Canal 116 was postponed from the March 2 council meeting, and the village subsequently changed the design plans.
Village Environmental Resources Manager Peter Frezza said Lower Matecumbe residents are on board with their project that includes backfill, removal of a muck layer and installation of an air curtain, and they can’t wait to have their canal’s water quality improve.
Plantation Key residents, on the other hand, gave the council pause, emphasizing property values and disagreement over the ideal and necessary canal depth for sailboats and cruisers to fully utilize the waterway at different tidal levels. The contractor told the canal homeowners they would work with them to enable the moving and shuffling of boats around the canal as the project progresses so that boat removal may be unnecessary. Still, the council demurred and only approved a canal depth meter being placed in the canal so accurate data could help in the decision-making at a later date.
The project is funded by a state grant.
Former mayor Dave Boerner has been the staunchest champion of sufficient depth in the Plantation Key canal while environmental experts describe why backfilling to a prescribed depth is necessary for maximum health and clarity within the canal. Without the prescribed depth, spending $1.7 million to improve the canal by only 20% is viewed as not worth it and the subsequent village canal on the list of canals needing attention instead would be explored for improvements.
During the discussion, council member Elizabeth Jolin wondered aloud when the village would get serious about prioritizing the environment. Then, Engineer Gary Corning shared further information about four different methods of canal improvement and said that air curtain installation alone would not make a meaningful difference in canal quality in terms of improving dissolved oxygen content. Backfilling a canal, however, is meaningful on its own, he said.
Moving on, the council found village beautification projects such as turf and landscape maintenance and wastewater equipment and maintenance projects easier to approve but not without discussion about the meaning of “consent agenda.”
Village resident Sue Miller argued that the village — for two decades — has had a purchasing ordinance that states any expenditure more than $25,000 has to be brought before the council for approval and not swept through on a consent agenda. Furthermore, she said several of the items seeking approval in fact already had been purchased, and having council approve them afterward was a questionable practice.
Resident Van Cadenhead agreed. “This modus operandi gets us in trouble,” he said.
Village Manager Ted Yates reminded the council that consent agenda items are generally routine in nature, or “housekeeping” items. Jolin said that the council can either appreciate staff’s expertise or question it. Councilman Mark Gregg said, “This is a reflection of the trust we put in our manager.”
Yates then added that some purchases for wastewater equipment come from “sole-source providers,” so there is no choice if specific items are needed, as presumably nobody wants sewer backup issues in the village.
Councilman Henry Rosenthal countered that some consent items were problematic. He pointed out the Consumer Price Index, a measure of the average change over time in prices, is at 4.9%, but the Florida Department of Transportation has provided the village the same yearly payment of $65,644 for four years for right-of-way landscape maintenance and that should increase and be tied to the CPI.
FDOT previously agreed the village could perform the service themselves and established the payment amount. Yates said he would talk with FDOT about increasing the stipend.
At 10:10 p.m., the final four items on the agenda were postponed to the next council meeting, including the creation of an auditor selection committee and council adjourned.