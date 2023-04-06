Oceanside canal backfill projects to enhance water quality, one on Lower Matecumbe Key and one on Plantation Key, proved a mixed bag at the recent Islamorada Village Council meeting.

Islamorada seal

Approval of the Lower Matecumbe Key canal project between Atlantic and LeSerra Lane flowed along with immediate approval, while Canal 116 along Plantation Boulevard stalled yet again, with at least an hour of discussion overtaking the decision-making process. A decision on Canal 116 was postponed from the March 2 council meeting, and the village subsequently changed the design plans.

