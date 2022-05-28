The Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Office will begin accepting qualifying paperwork for political candidates for this year’s general election on Tuesday, May 31.
The official qualifying period begins at noon on Monday, June 13, and ends noon Friday, June 17, but the Supervisor of Elections office will accept the paperwork earlier and store it at the office, Supervisor of Election Joyce Griffin said.
Griffin encouraged candidates to not wait until the last minute to complete and turn in the qualifying paperwork. All paperwork for qualifying must be completed and handed in by noon on the last day of the qualifying period. Being in the election office and filling out the paperwork at noon will result in not being qualified, Griffin said.
The three items needed to qualify are financial disclosure forms, payment or signed petitions and the signed oath of candidate or loyalty oath, according to Griffin.
Candidates can either file financial disclosure Form 1 for special districts and cities, or Form 6 for all other candidates. Financial Disclosure Form 6 must be notarized. Elections staff are not notaries, Griffin said.
Candidates collecting petitions (signatures) to qualify for office will receive a certificate after they reach the amount needed and pay the cost of verifying signatures at 10 cents each, Griffin said. Candidates must bring the certificate with them to qualify. Municipal candidates who qualify by petition must either sign form (56) Affidavit of Financial Hardship or pay 1% Election Assessment, Griffin said.
Municipal 1% Election Assessment may be paid with a personal check and reported as in-kind contribution. Candidates, other than ones running for special districts, must pay with a campaign check, Griffin said. Candidates of special districts can use a personal check to pay the $25 qualifying fee. The check must be made out to “Supervisor of Elections.”
Oath of candidate or loyalty oath for partisan candidates can be found at https://files.floridados.gov/media/704467/dsde301a-state-and-local-partisan-oath-pty-aff-august-2021-1.pdf
Oath of candidate or loyalty oath for candidates without party affiliation can be found at https://files.floridados.gov/media/704468/dsde301b-state-and-local-partisan-oath-no-pty-aff-august-2021-2.pdf
Oath of candidate or loyalty oath for nonpartisan office can be found at https://files.floridados.gov/media/704485/dsde302np-nop-oath-august-2021-1.pdf
“Remember, we are here if you need us,” Griffin said.
For candidates who do not receive a challenger, they will be declared the winner when the qualifying period ends.
Those who are currently running unopposed are Monroe County Mayor David Rice, county commissioners Jim Scholl and Michelle Coldiron, Monroe County School Board Chair John Dick, Mosquito Control District board members Phil Goodman and Tom McDonald, Upper Keys Judge Sharon Hamilton, Key West City Commissioner members Sam Kaufman, Mary Lou Hoover and Greg Davila, and Keys Energy Services utility board members Mona Clark, Steven Wells and Robert Barrios.