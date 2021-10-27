With the mid-term elections about a year away, a handful candidates have already filed to run for several local races.
In the past week, Monroe County School Board member Dr. Sue Woltanski filed to run for a second term, and Key West-based attorney and public defender Jason R. Smith has filed to run for the county judge position that is currently held by Judge Peary Fowler, who said she plans to retire after the current term.
Kelley filed to run for the county judge position currently held by Fowler in October 2019 and has raised $55,400 so far, according to the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Office.
Local prosecutor Alexandria Suarez, who also ran for state House of Representative in 2020, filed last month to run for the school board position currently held by Woltanski.
The School Board seats occupied by members John Dick and Bobby Highsmith are also up for election in 2022. Dick plans to run but has yet to file, he said. Highsmith said at this time he plans not to run again.
Perennial candidate Jose Felix Peixoto, a Republican, has filed to run for the Upper Keys’ Monroe County Commission seat currently held by Holly Raschein, who was appointed to the seat last month by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Raschein replaced Commissioner Mike Forster, who died in September after battling COVID-19.
Raschein, a Republican and former state House representative, has yet to file, but told The Key West Citizen she plans to file to run in the near future. Raschein and Peixoto would face each other in the August Republican primary.
Middle Keys Monroe County Commissioner David Rice has also drawn an opponent for his seat. Rice and challenger Tom Raffanello have both filed to run. Rice and Raffanello are both Republicans and would face each other in the August primary.
Rice has already raised significantly more money for his campaign than Raffanello. Rice has raised $30,475, compared to Raffanello, who has raised $1,000, according to the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Office.
County Commissioner Michelle Coldiron, who is currently serving as mayor, has yet to file but said she plans to file in December or January, she said. Coldiron, a Republican, is currently in her first term.
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston has filed to run for another term as mayor. So far, she is the only candidate to file for the office. Johnston is in her second term as mayor and had served several terms as a city commissioner.
In addition to the Key West Mayor post, the city commission districts represented by Greg Davila, Sam Kaufman and Mary Lou Hoover are up for election in 2020. Hoover, Kaufman and Davila have yet to file to run, but they said Tuesday they plan to run.
The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District board positions occupied by Phil Goodman and Tom McDonald are also up are election in 2022. Goodman has not made a decision, but McDonald said he plans to run, but has yet to file.
Incumbent Florida Keys state House Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, is the only candidate to file so far for the state Keys representative position, according to the Florida Division of Elections website.
Marathon voters will elect two city council members next week. The positions are at-large, meaning the top two vote-getters will be elected to those open seats. Early voting runs through Friday, Oct. 29, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Those running are incumbent Luis Gonzalez and challengers Lynny Thompson, Greg Coldiron and Trevor Wofsey.
Information on all of the local elections and the candidates can be found on Monroe County Supervisor of Elections website at https://www.keys-elections.org.