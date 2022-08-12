The Monroe County Commission recently approved earmarking federal grant funds and $800,000 in county funds for road repairs and toward the replacement of two bridges on Card Sound Road in North Key Largo.
Commissioners recently approved a grant agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation for $2,419,722 in state funding to be dispersed for resurfacing and safety improvements to Card Sound Road from the east end of the Card Sound Road Bridge to the intersection of County Road 905.
The county will contribute $806,574 in funding toward the project. In June, the commission approved an engineering services contract with Baxter & Woodman Consulting Engineers to survey, design, permit and provide administrative duties on the project.
Two other related items were also approved recently, the former being a $567,000 agreement between Monroe County and FDOT in federal bridge funding for the engineering design and permitting of the replacement of Tubby’s Creek Bridge on Card Sound Road, and the latter approving the same allocated amount between the agencies for funding of the engineering design and permitting of the replacement of Mosquito Creek Bridge on Card Sound Road.
Both bridges need to be replaced, according to county staff, which first requires engineering design and permitting. County staff applied and was awarded federal funding for the engineering design and permitting by FDOT in the 2022-23 fiscal year.
In its 2021 five-year work plan, FDOT scheduled the replacement of both bridges by 2025, each with a price tag of $2.8 million.
Construction bids for the resurfacing of the Card Sound Road portion have not gone out yet, as design plans still need to be finalized, according to Tyler Jackson, project manager for Monroe County’s Engineering Services Department.
He said 90% of plan reviews have been completed, estimating the start date for construction to be in late fall.
“Design plans are still under review from the Florida Department of Transportation, so we haven’t put out any bids yet,” he said.
Jackson said the road would undergo resurfacing, along with other safety improvements, such as better striping, reflector lights, signage and the like.
“These are typical roadway items that will make the roads safer for drivers,” Jackson said.