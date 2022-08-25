In the four-way race for the Key West City Commission District IV seat, candidates Kim Highsmith and Lissette Cuervo Carey head to a runoff in November’s general election. Highsmith very narrowly missed out on the required majority to decide the race. Highsmith took 45.67% (617 votes) of the vote to Carey’s 29.98% (405 votes.)
“I am overwhelmed by the support that I received during this campaign,” said Highsmith. “In these economic times, the fact that anybody would donate money to a political campaign, whether it was $1 to the maximum, I am very heartened. I want to thank everybody that I ran against for being such good sports. We were offering each other water and looking out for each other today.
“I am looking toward the second part of the campaign,” said Highsmith. “I just want to thank everybody that contributed whether financially, through morale support, holding signs or whatever they did.”
Carey is looking forward to next phase in November as well.
“We’re here at Big John’s (Pizzeria) tonight with all our family, friends and supporters, and we’ll be back at it again,” said first-time candidate Carey. “I told everybody to buy new tennis shoes and get ready for the next election. And we are going to be.”
Steven James Nekhaila came in third place with 241 votes or roughly 18% of the vote. Ryan Barwick came in fourth with 88 votes or 6.5 % of the vote, according to the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Office.
All of the District 4 candidates were taking their first crack at elected offices.
A lifelong Conch, Carey is currently an administrator for the Key West Housing Authority and is the former administrative aide to the mayor. Kim Highsmith, wife of Monroe County School Board member Bobby Highsmith, is a long-time Key West resident who has been active in the local community.
Carey and Highsmith will vie in Nov. 8 General Election for the seat currently held by outgoing City Commissioner Greg Davila, who chose not run again.