In the four-way race for the Key West City Commission District IV seat, candidates Kim Highsmith and Lissette Cuervo Carey head to a runoff in November’s general election. Highsmith very narrowly missed out on the required majority to decide the race. Highsmith took 45.67% (617 votes) of the vote to Carey’s 29.98% (405 votes.)

“I am overwhelmed by the support that I received during this campaign,” said Highsmith. “In these economic times, the fact that anybody would donate money to a political campaign, whether it was $1 to the maximum, I am very heartened. I want to thank everybody that I ran against for being such good sports. We were offering each other water and looking out for each other today.

