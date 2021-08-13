The Marathon City Council tackled the prospect of sharply raising vacation rental fees, as well as revisiting its certification and re-certification process for the relatively small yet aging number of multistory structures in light of the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Surfside.
The Tuesday, Aug. 10, session opened with Mayor Luis Gonzalez addressing those in attendance that temperature checks will be performed on all attending council meetings for the short term, and that masks would be suggested as well. He also finalized Sept. 25 as “Clear the Curb” day, a city-wide cleanup event, in recognition of 6-year-old Stanley Switlick kindergartner and “trash activist” Landry Sayer’s impassioned presentation to the City Council in May to help clean up Marathon.
The council also recognized retiring Judge Ruth Becker with a proclamation designating Aug. 10 as Ruth Becker Day in appreciation for her 30 years of service to Monroe County. Gonzalez praised her work, saying “she will be a tough act to follow.”
Added late to the council agenda, City Manager George Garrett reviewed vacation rental fee options. He stated that either a 10% or a flat amount increase of $100 may be appropriate, while councilman Dan Zieg suggested a 10% increase across the board. Councilman Mark Senmartin insisted that “we call this what it is — a tax,” and stressed he was opposed to raising taxes just for the sake of raising them. Councilman John Bartus stated he would support the increase if it paid for Code staff to validate legitimate vacation rental owners and properties, something he admitted the city had become lax in enforcing.
Zieg supported greater enforcement and emphasized that vacation rental owners and agents must post outdoor signage at their properties or face fines. Garrett felt the addition of new Code Director Ted Lozier would allow that department to “dive deeper” into making sure licensing, safety standards and rules are current, being followed and that repeat offenses are limited.
After reviewing building official Noe Martinez’s research regarding amending building inspection requirements, the council sought Marathon city attorney Steve Williams for legal guidance. Williams proposed inspections every 10 years, which is more aggressive than the current state requirement for high-rise buildings every 40 years, but which most believe will likely change statewide to every 20 years. The council reiterated this would not apply to single-family homes, only multifamily dwellings, and will not only be limited to high-rises. Once the ordinance language is approved, Williams will re-present to the council at their September session.
Bartus thanked all those who contributed to the city’s lobster mini-season efforts. “The city was better prepared and there was much better communication” at all the boat ramps, he said. He also recognized the Keys-wide lobster mini-season task force and the Monroe County Tourist Development Council for their work.
Following that discussion, the subject of boat ramp fees was raised. Zieg said that the current $10 fee, originally enacted in 2003, is outdated, proposing a sharp increase to $50 per vessel at public ramps, which he emphasized would exclude local residents. Bartus questioned Williams as to the legality of such an increase, which the city attorney agreed to examine.
Grants Coordinator Maria Covelli updated the council about grant submissions, focusing on the innovative fitness court for Marathon Community Park, which was introduced at the July session. She said there was interest in adding a grant request to fund local artist works to further enhance the fitness center. The grant agreement between the city and the TDC for repairs to the Community Park Amphitheater roof, which is in need of resurfacing and was discussed at the July meeting, is still being pursued.
Resolutions regarding wastewater and stormwater special assessments for Service Areas 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 pertaining to the upcoming fiscal year were approved. The council also voted to approve a change order to the contract between the city and Discount Rock & Sand in the amount of $123,237 for the construction of stormwater improvements in the Sombrero Area, including raising two well structures on Sombrero Beach Road in the interest of safety.
Permit requests submitted by Seaglass LLC for 770 107th St., oceanside, a conditional use permit for Seasons 16 LLC for property in Coco Plum, and one by Casa Marabella LLC for 12670, 12700 and 12800 Overseas Highway were all approved.
Finally, the cargo lift ordinance, which has been receiving increased attention of late by local residents, especially on social media, was entertained. The current ordinance, in place since 2019, states that no open lifts — only enclosed ones — are currently legal and covered by the ordinance. Since the council has received so much recent pressure to address approval of open lifts, which Martinez reminded the council could be a liability issue, the council encouraged Williams to craft new language, review with the Code department and make this a “front-burner” issue for the September session.