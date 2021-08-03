Key West Mayor Teri Johnston said she expects plenty to be accomplished at the Key West City Commission meeting Tuesday, Aug. 3, at City Hall.
“It’ll be a lot shorter meeting than our last one,” said Johnston, alluding to the July 12 special session when the nearly two-hour meeting attended by some 150 featured 28 citizens speaking on the controversial cruise ship limitations issue. “But I’m looking forward to a good meeting, and I’m glad we already reached an agreement (along with Monroe County) to keep Poinciana Gardens open. That’s very important.”
And as for the cruise ship referendum and possibly enforcing it with a city ordinance to counter Gov. Ron DeSantis signing a law into effect that basically overturned the city’s election results, Johnston said, “We’re awaiting input from (City Attorney) Shawn Smith on the recommended ordinance from the (Key West Committee for) Safer, Cleaner Ships (not-for-profit group).”
The Aug. 17 City Commission meeting will provide the next opportunity for a cruise ship ordinance resolution to appear on the agenda.
City Manager Patti McLauchlin said of this meeting: “The Waste Management contract is probably our most important item. That will be a lot of discussion.”
The City Commission is being asked to approve the amended price (a $1.70-per-month increase) to the original contract for solid waste and recycling collection service rates for residential and commercial units expiring at the end of the year.
The resolution concludes: “Whereas, the City’s contract with Waste Management will be eligible for a renewal for an additional four years, pursuant to the current contract, effective January 1, 2022, and the City Commission finds it acceptable/unacceptable to adjust the contract prior to the renewal period.”
One agenda resolution catching Johnston’s eye was the development of the Trumbo Point property into 237 housing units for the workforce of the Monroe County School District and other essential government and municipal personnel in the Key West area. Johnston said 80% would be affordable housing, while 20% would be at the market rate.
Monroe County Superintendent of Schools Theresa Axford sent a letter to City Commissioner Jimmy Weekley on the topic that summed up her sentiments:
“I believe I can speak for the School Board and the District as a whole in expressing how important this project will be to addressing the shortage of affordable housing in the Lower Keys. We know this issue is not unique to the School Board and that the City has also felt the impact of this housing shortage on its workforce.
“We hope that this resolution will prove to be the first step in a long and lasting partnership between the Monroe County School District and City of Key West, and that our efforts combined can ensure the development of a project that will benefit the workforce of both the City and School District for years to come.”
Johnston said the resolution awarding the bid of Charley Toppino & Sons for work on the Richard A. Heyman Environmental Protection Facility Aeration Systems Upgrades and Electrical Switchgear Project in a total amount not to exceed $3,824,00.00, will provide critical improvements.
The mayor also was enthusiastic about the resolution naming Lakay Barnett to the Housing Authority of the City of Key West Board of Commissioners. Barnett, a fourth-generation Conch, is the lead assessment officer for the 16th Judicial Circuit Court of Monroe County’s pretrial services.