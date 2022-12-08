Ron Ramsingh

The City of Key West voted on Tuesday, Dec. 7, to appoint Assistant City Attorney Rob Ramsingh as interim city attorney, replacing Shawn Smith, who resigned last month.

City of Key West Seal

Mayor Teri Johnston, city commissioners Mary Lou Hoover, Lissette Carey, Billy Wardlow and Clayton Lopez voted yes. Commissioners Sam Kaufmann and Jimmy Weekley voted no.