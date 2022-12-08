The City of Key West voted on Tuesday, Dec. 7, to appoint Assistant City Attorney Rob Ramsingh as interim city attorney, replacing Shawn Smith, who resigned last month.
Mayor Teri Johnston, city commissioners Mary Lou Hoover, Lissette Carey, Billy Wardlow and Clayton Lopez voted yes. Commissioners Sam Kaufmann and Jimmy Weekley voted no.
With morale at an all-time low in City Hall, according to several commissioners, Weekley and Kaufmann were concerned that appointing Ramsingh would be an issue because it would give him an upper hand in the application process for the full-time job.
“I run a small law firm,” said Kaufmann. “So our city legal department is five, six attorneys. Two are already leaving. We need to survey the office to see what they think.”
Long–time commissioner Jimmy Weekley agreed.
“When somebody is applying for a position, I believe that person should not be allowed to serve in an interim position.”
With the vote, Ramsingh is now the interim City Attorney. Smith left the position to take a role as co-counsel for the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority.
As directed by commissioners, his first course of action is to seek BPAS permits from the state of Florida left on the table by Islamorada and Marathon.
That passed on the consent agenda.
Commissioners also approved a resolution to request more than $4 million from the Monroe County Land Authority for The Lofts at Bahama Village. The funding would be used for the construction of for-sale workforce housing at the development, located at 918 Fort St.
Tuesday’s meeting was the final city commission meeting of the year. The next meeting of the Key West City Commission will be Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.