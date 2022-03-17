The Key West City Commission approved a lease agreement Tuesday that will last 99 years for an affordable housing development at the 3.2 acre parcel in Bahama Village, after voters passed a referendum in January on the matter, which will allow for developers to show site control and apply for grant funding for the development ahead of a March 31 deadline.
The housing development that will be known as The Lofts at Bahama Village are being built by Tallahassee-based Vestcor and A. Monroe, which already manages other public housing complexes in Key West. Because of the funding deadline, the commission was put in a position where they had to approve the lease Tuesday or risk missing out on applying for funding.
Mayor Teri Johnston said after the meeting that she had been asking about when the lease would come before the commission since the end of January, and it had gone through the city ‘slegal department and outside counsel in that time. She said during the meeting that it was a concern that the commission had to approve the lease that night or miss the funding cycle.
Prior to the commission discussing the lease agreement, Monroe Holloway spoke during the public comment period and said some community concerns had arisen.
“Today, we expect to celebrate, and we also expect to have a contract that reflects the will of the voters and the Bahama Village community,” he said.
One of those concerns was that the lease did not contain language that specified tenants of the new development would have to get 70% of their income from gainful employment within Monroe County, as is specified in the city’s affordable workforce housing definition.
John Wilson Smith spoke as well and said he didn’t feel enough people had had a chance to review the lease agreement. He added that “we as a community have been given the bait-and-switch several times” and asked that the lease approval be postponed. Commissioner Sam Kaufman responded that the city couldn’t miss the chance for the community to obtain millions of dollars for the project by missing the funding deadline.
Local attorney Bart Smith is representing the lease applicant, which is under the company name Bahama Village Community LTD, which is a company registered to Vestcor, according to state records.
Smith warned that if the commission missed the funding deadline, it would be “back to the drawing board” next year on the project.
In the lease agreement, an affordable housing development must have 10 units for “extremely low-income persons,” with an income of less than 25% of the state median income; 39 units for “very low-income persons,” with an income less than 60% below state median income; 29 units for “low-income persons” with an income less than 80% of the state median income; and 20 for “moderate income persons,” with an income less than 120% of the state median income.
According to Smith, those units reserved for “extremely low-income” will be around $572 per month for a two-bedroom apartment, about $1,374 for the “very low income” units, $1,832 per month for a “low-income” unit and $2,748 per month for “moderate income” units. Smith said this is what is in the state’s criteria to obtain funding, and the commission could not deviate from it without having their funding application declined.
Smith said certain applications to rent the units will be given priority, starting with people who live and work in Bahama Village, then to people living and working in the city as a whole, then the county. If there are units left, there will be some priority given to people who have been displaced from the area and want to come back.
Johnston said there were some concerns on the city’s part since the referendum passed in January called for affordable workforce housing for the entire property. Smith responded that it is affordable workforce housing, according to state definitions.
Scott Pridgen, executive director of AH Monroe, appeared via Zoom and said what was being approved was just the lease so that AH Monroe could show site control, and the tenant-selection process would be determined at a later date, after the project had achieved funding.
“This, tonight, is very important, and it’s the very first step in the multiple layers in the lease between the applicant, us, and Florida Housing Finance requires within the RFA in order to show and prove we have site control,” Pridgen said.
Pridgen said he had reviewed the lease and that it protects the city’s requirements and the requirements of the state Housing Finance Corporation needed for funding.
The commission moved to approve the lease, after directing staff to add an amendment that renters will have to derive at least 70% of their income from employment in the county.