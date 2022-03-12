The Key West City Commission voted at its March 1 meeting to allow staff to draft a contract with the Boston-based architecture firm Sasaki to design a number of capital investments into the historic Mallory Square.
Anna Cawrse, a landscape architect at Sasaki, opened by praising the uniqueness of Key West and said Mallory Square was the “exclamation point” on the city.
“We do this all over the country. We believe in bringing history and community along in the process whether its expanding the waterfront at Wilmington Park (in Los Angeles) or really preserving the historic character of Moore Square (in Raleigh, North Carolina) or really looking at the bay in Sarasota, we designed these public spaces, these historic spaces all across the country,” Cawrse said, highlighting some of the firm’s other projects.
Cawrse said the firm wants to work in a collaborative way with the city, and a presentation slide said they hope to “make this a place that is true to Key West” and “increase connectivity along the waterfront.”
Travis Mazerall, a project manager with Sasaki, said climate change and resiliency is one aspect that will be factored into their plans, as sea levels rise and threaten flooding in waterfront areas worldwide. He said Sasaki will factor in how to build a project that will be built with sustainable and durable materials and can be maintained by the city.
Sasaki was the highest scorer out of all the firms that applied to a request for qualifications that the city sent out. All the firms were given a score by an evaluation committee composed of relevant city employees. Sasaki scored an 85, beating out the second-place GAI Consultants, which scored a 77.5.
Mallory Square was identified in the Key West Forward strategic plan as one of the highest-priority areas for capital investment.
Mallory Square is the site of the Sunset Celebration, a nightly festival complete with performances by local artists that is a major tourism draw. Mallory Square was recently ranked the best place in the world to watch a sunset in a study that analyzed TripAdvisor reviews. It beat out the United Arab Emirates’ Burj Khalifa (the tallest building in the world), New York City’s Rockefeller Center and the Piazzale Michelangelo in Italy, among others.
One resident of William Street, who said he’s worked at the Sunset Celebration every day for the last 23 years, said he was concerned about too much change made to the celebration or the square.
“I appreciate all your hard work, we’ve been to all the workshops. You guys have been really helpful over the last few months,” he said. “We’re looking forward to improvements down there also but I’ve got to say, Sunset [Celebration] is Sunset and we want to keep that flavor as much as possible. There are a few hundred people who work there and they take care of their families and we entertain over a million people a year out of our pockets because we’re not funded by anyone but ourselves.”
The man said the presentation by Sasaki was “really too fancy for me, I’m afraid.”
Mayor Teri Johnston commended the work of all the firms that applied and said both GMI and Sasaki’s plans had “some local flair” and understood how important Mallory Square is.
“As the gentleman from Sunset said, we’re not looking to change Sunset Celebration,” she said. “The reason we came out for an (RFQ) was the fact that before or after Sunset Celebration, it’s a wasted, incredible waterfront venue and we would like to expand that.”
She added that she “loved the fact that you talked about sustainability” and recognized sea level rise as an issue. Johnston stressed the need for a lot of community input, since the redevelopment has the potential to disrupt businesses in the area.
The square has been used for many different purposes over the years. It was originally used as the base of operations for an anti-piracy squadron beginning in 1823, according to the city’s website.
The city and Old Island Restoration Foundation began to restore and repurpose old buildings on the site in 1961.