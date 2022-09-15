The Key West City Commission voted to approve its tentative budget, as well as an increase in property taxes, at its recent workshop.
The first iteration of the budget was $207 million, but has been reworked to $225 million — an 8% increase from fiscal year 2021-2022. The initially proposed rollback rate was 1.8292, but commissioners voted to increase the millage rate to 2.0822, or 10% over rollback, which is expected to raise more than $18 million.
The proposed budget also included 16 new positions within the city and merit pay and regular salary increases for city employees.
Probably the most contentious topic for debate at the Thursday, Sept. 8, workshop was proposed automobile and housing stipends for prospective employees.
Former Key West City Commissioner and recent mayoral candidate Margaret Romero spoke in favor of removing any proposed subsidies.
“I have never believed in these things (stipends), said Romero. “I also don’t know why we needed to hire a housing director. We have the Key West Housing Authority with a wealth of information.”
Key West resident Roger McVeigh disagreed.
“I have been involved in the details of this budget for 16 years,” said McVeigh. This is the best and most efficient process I have ever been a part of. The staff has done a fantastic job,” he said.
The budget comes up one more time for approval by the City Commission on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 5:05 p.m.