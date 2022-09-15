The Key West City Commission voted to approve its tentative budget, as well as an increase in property taxes, at its recent workshop.

The first iteration of the budget was $207 million, but has been reworked to $225 million — an 8% increase from fiscal year 2021-2022. The initially proposed rollback rate was 1.8292, but commissioners voted to increase the millage rate to 2.0822, or 10% over rollback, which is expected to raise more than $18 million.