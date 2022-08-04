The Key West City Commission approved the construction of 24 units of housing dedicated to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at their Tuesday, Aug. 2, meeting.
The commission also approved an 8% decrease, which is $250,000, of revenue from the 5-cent and 6-cent gas tax meant to support transportation projects.
It also heard from Sarah Fangman, superintendent of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, on specific changes in its Restoration Blueprint, which adds and changes zones and rules meant to protect the marine ecosystem around the Keys.
The senior manager of Waste Management in Monroe County also proposed a monthly dollar increase to residential trash hauling rates. Greg Sullivan said the increase is due to rising costs
The Sheriff’s Office housing, which will be located at 255 Trumbo Road, is being built by SPG LLC, a locally based construction firm that worked with MCSO to set up the housing, and will cost taxpayers no extra money. Sheriff Rick Ramsey said the project should break ground in November and take about 18 months to finish. While no exact cost was given, Ramsey said the project would be expensive.
MCSO employees and officers will get priority in housing at the location. If the MCSO can’t fill it, then Ramsey said the building will be opened to local law enforcement and first responders.
Ramsey said he hopes this can make recruiting and retaining officers easier. He said the estimated costs of living at the location as of Aug. 2 were $1,200 for a one-person unit and $1,500 for a two-person unit.
According to rentdata.org, the average rent in 2022 for a one-person and two-person apartment is $1,370 and $1,759, respectively, in Monroe County. This is more expensive than 98% of the state, and comes as property values in Key West continue to skyrocket.
Ramsey said he’s had the hardest time staffing the Lower Keys because of housing costs.
“[We] continue to try to do what little we can to attack the housing crisis epidemic, which is here and which is not going away,” Ramsey said.
Fangman shared some specific changes in the group’s Restoration Blueprint.
The Blueprint proposed to ban all discharges except cooling water from cruise ships. As of now, cruise ships discharge water such as shower, laundry, galley and washing water into the ocean, according to Fangman.
An extension of more than 12-square miles of reef protections off Western Sambo, near Boca Chica, was also proposed as part of the plan. A new no-anchor zone would also be put in place around the extended area.
Less than a half-square mile of Sniped Key would also be made off-limits to protect local wildlife. Boca Grande and Woman Key could also see less than a half-square mile of no-entry zones to protect turtle nesting areas.
Archer Key would see less than a half-square mile no-anchor zone to protect seagrass, soft corals and sponges. The shallow areas of Ballast and Man keys could see the addition of around one and a half-square miles of idle speed zones to minimize disturbances to threatened sea turtles, with the deeper channels there allowing full speed.
Fangman said public comment will be taken on the plan to Oct. 26. She plans to visit multiple city governments, rotary clubs, chambers and private groups to collect public comment on the Blueprint up until then.
“I was here before, talking about this previously, and at that time we had four alternatives. There’s status quo, plus three additional alternatives. We heard from the public, and what you will see as a part of this proposal absolutely reflects what we heard,” Fangman said.
While no action was taken on the matter, Sullivan called for a dollar increase in residential trash hauling rates due to increasing costs in fuel and labor. This would raise the price from $15.23 to $16.23.
The contract with Waste Management, Inc. was renewed for another four years in February and saw the commercial fee rise by 2.5%, and residential rates rose by 6% to $15.23 from $14.36.
The gas tax revenue reduction was also approved Tuesday night. Key West shares revenue from the 5-cent and 6-cent gas tax as part of a Local Option Gas Tax Sharing Interlocal Agreement (ILA) between Key West, Key Colony Beach, Layton, Marathon, Islamorada and Monroe County.
Key West lost 22% of its revenue due to fewer transportation projects being performed, according to Christina Bervaldi, the city’s interim financial director. The tax hasn’t been recalculated since the fiscal year 2016, according to Bervaldi.