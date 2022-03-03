The Key West City Commission could not get a full update on the status of talks around the cruise ship issue Tuesday, since the mediation was recessed about 30 minutes before the start of the city commission meeting, and discussions were ongoing at the time.
“I would, and all the parties agreed that, I would describe the nature of today’s mediation as extremely productive,” City Attorney Shawn Smith said. “We reached agreements on several key points, we left the mediation open.”
A new ordinance is set to come out Thursday and a special meeting to discuss that ordinance is tentatively scheduled for March 10. The first draft ordinance was sent back for a re-do by the city commission last month. Smith could not give much detail on the mediation, since it was not finished, but said “what we’re looking at right now is a revised resolution, revised ordinance and an agreement between the city and Pier B.”
The commission later touched upon the ongoing discussion over what should become of the historic Diesel Plant in Bahama Village, which has fallen into a state of disrepair since it was closed down in the 1950s. Two workshops have been held so far, in person and online, to allow the surrounding community to express their ideas and concerns on it. Another meeting is set for Wednesday, March 9, at the Douglass Gym annex.
At a previous meeting, some residents were cautious of allowing a commercial component to take over the site. Some suggested the city pursue grants to redevelop it. Most agreed that whatever becomes of it, it needs to be something that benefits the community.
City Manager Patti McLaughlin said some of the ideas she’s heard for the building are incubators or a daycare. She said the new Douglass community center will incorporate some of those ideas. McLaughlin said there are organizations that will respond to a request for proposal on the site, but if the city waits too long to decide what to do with it, it could fall into disrepair beyond saving. McLaughlin said some of the ideas that were put out at the community meetings will be incorporated in the RFP.
“We’ve been talking about this for a while now, and as we’re talking about it, the building is continuing to deteriorate,” said Commissioner Jimmy Weekley. “We need to move as quickly as we can, or we need to go in to do what we can to shore up anything that is of vital importance to the preservation of the building.”
Weekley said he believes there has to be at least some commercial activity at the building to cover expenses for redevelopment.
Commissioners Billy Wardlow and Greg Davila both said the city should move on an RFP for the site after the currently-scheduled community workshops are finished.
“My main concern is the money, it all starts with the money,” Davila said. “We can ask and dream about all kinds of things for that place, but if we don’t have a source of funds then we’re just gonna be talking about this for another 10 years.”
Commissioner Clayton Lopez, who represents the district containing the diesel plant, said he appreciates the sensitivity to community concerns, but that there are also issues with the building’s continuing deterioration. He said some immediate neighbors have complained that parts of the building fly off during high winds.
“I think we need to make it understood to the people that we’re hearing from that there almost has to be a commercial component to this,” Lopez said. “Because you have soil cleaning, you have structural integrity and then you have whiteboxing before you can even figure out what you want to put in there in the first place.”
The city had an estimate done on the building two years ago that showed it will take about $2.8 million to whitebox the building, $3.8 to bring it up to code, according to Steve McAlearney, director of engineering for the city.
The commission directed staff to move forward with an RFP after the two workshops are completed. McLaughlin said she can have an update for the commission at the next regularly scheduled meeting on March 15.
Also Tuesday, Commissioner Sam Kaufman brought up that staff has been telling the commission for years that there is a need for water quality testing, and currently the only agency testing water samples is the federal Environmental Protection Agency, who tests water once each quarter from 500 yards offshore, which Kaufman said is not sufficient. He asked which agency will be able to conduct water quality testing.
“It is difficult for us as a city to do it,” Smith responded. “We often rely on the state, the federal government to do it. Most communities, they have ready research capabilities of major institutions to do so. So we’re attempting to look at that right now.”
Smith said one possibility will be to look to a university to do research on water quality in Key West.