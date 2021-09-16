The Key West City Commission on Tuesday moved forward on authorizing the city attorney to negotiate a letter of representation on Tuesday night with Joe Jacquot, the state’s former deputy attorney, related to the cruise ship referendums.
Jacquot was scheduled to give a presentation on Safer Cleaner Ships but did not attend the meeting. Instead, what transpired was a debate about whether there was a conflict of interest, and how City Attorney Shawn Smith would conduct a conflict check. Jacquot was previously general counsel for Gov. Ron DeSantis.
In November, Key West voters approved three referendums restricting cruise ships with large numbers of passengers from disembarking, to protect the area’s unique ecosystem, along with water quality issues. Later, in 2021, the Florida State Legislature struck down the result of the referendums, citing among other issues that cruise ships are federally regulated and the referendums would violate passenger’s constitutional rights.
If hired by the city, Jacquot would assist in codifying the approved referendums and drafting them as ordinances according to the Key West Committee for Safer, Cleaner Ships, and ultimately help defend the actions in court if needed.
Commissioner Clayton Lopez expressed concern because he stated that the city manager already had authorization to execute on the matter, “I don’t know what we’re being asked to do, or for that matter, why. We’ve been told that we’re the ones accountable to the people. We’re also the ones who hire these folks to do the jobs and to be the experts in the jobs they do. They are the ones that inform us on our being able to do the job. As far as the transparency, this is being played out probably in a bigger and more transparent form than just about anything that I’ve seen in the last 15 years.”
The modified resolution ultimately passed, paving the way for the possible legal fight ahead for the city.
In other city commission business, architect William Horn gave an update on the site plan development for the Keys Overnight Temporary Shelter, also known as KOTS. Horn said his firm had to deal with some problems with the site, including parking and wetlands but were able to solve them to the satisfaction of Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay, as well as officials with Sunset Marina, neighbors of the facility.
Commissioner Sam Kaufman gave a presentation on the current conditions of the grounds. Kaufman said there are approximately 140 people a night in the emergency homeless shelter, which was expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kaufman stated that the shelter, in its current form, is unsafe, unhealthy and unacceptable. He shared photos that were taken during a recent visit that showed numerous holes in floors, non-functioning appliances and very cramped spaces in a very dilapidated condition. Kaufman said the big question was how needed repairs and changes could be expedited, given that they are at least two years out before the new facility would be habitable.
Mayor Teri Johnston said Raj Ramsingh, the city’s chief building official, should go out and inspect the site and come back with recommendations and time frames for the city. The goal would be to make it at least habitable for a two-year period, which is how long it would take to build a new facility, according to Horn.
Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin gave an update on the 3.2-acre parcel in Bahama Village that is being considered for affordable workforce housing. She said that a workshop with the Bahama Village Redevelopment Advisory Committee was held on Sept. 9 regarding the scope of work on the RFP, which was put out Wednesday, Sept. 15. Four ordinances regarding the proposed project were approved by the committee; one of the ordinances was a proposal for a referendum to lease the property located at the Truman Waterfront for up to 99 years, which would exceed a previous charter limit of 20 years. Following first and second readings, if approved, the measure would be placed on the ballot for Jan. 18, 2022.
McLauchlin, on U.S. 1 Radio on Wednesday, said the deadline for the RFP was Oct. 20, after which a committee will rank bid and select a developer to present plans to BVRAC and the city commission in November.
A resolution was approved for a grant application to the state Department of Transportation for up to $100,000 for the right-of-way beautification of the U.S. 1 entrance to Key West, known as The Triangle.
The Key West Forward “Key West Forward — The Strategic Plan for the City of Key West,” submitted by Elisa Levy Consulting, was unanimously approved.
A presentation on the work of Christina’s Courage, was given by Christine Depre. Christina’s Courage is a non-profit whose mission is to support survivors of sexual assault in the Florida Keys.
A proclamation was also added to the agenda for Suicide Prevention month, which was proclaimed for September.
One agenda item was postponed, regarding a request from Waste Management of Florida, Inc. for proposed amendments to the solid waste and recycling collection service rates, which was postponed until the commission’s next meeting on Oct. 5.