The Key West City Commission met at a special meeting Wednesday, April 20, to hear the first reading of several potential changes to the city charter proposed by the charter review committee, killing many of the proposed changes and allowing a few others to move to second hearing. Changes to the charter have to be passed via voter-authorized referendum.
Of the 16 items on the agenda, seven were related to eliminating gender-specific references in the city charter. Before discussion, the commission agreed to package these items together into a single ordinance and push them to the next meeting. None of the items killed were passed by a unanimous 7-0 vote, due to Commissioner Greg Davila voting to put against it each time, citing his desire to not be a “gatekeeper” and that he would rather let voters decide what should be changed within the charter.
Among the changes that will not be moving forward was a measure changing the mayor’s term from two years to four and eliminating the commissioners’ 12-year term limit, both of which were eliminated by a 4-3 vote. The item would not have impacted anyone currently sitting on the commission.
Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman said he was “leaning toward the four years” because it was difficult to get much done in just a year before having to focus partly on re-election under the current system.
“But I understand the counter-arguments completely,” Kaufman said, adding that he was in favor of retaining term limits.
Commissioner Billy Wardlow said he was in favor of keeping the current system in place, saying that it is uncommon for commissioners to run up against term limits.
Commissioner Clayton Lopez said, “I just feel like this is one of those things that we should just do nothing. I think the way that it is, is working.”
Mayor Teri Johnston said she “could go either way” on changing the mayor’s term but was in favor of term limits for the commissioners.
“I think we need to change our system radically not only in pay for the commission, to attract new young people to get on this commission but, we do, we need to get candidates, and we don’t have candidates right now and that doesn’t bode well for our entire community or us as a commission,” she said.
Another proposed referendum that will not move forward was an item that would have permitted height variances up to 50 feet in certain zoned areas of the city outside the historic district. The item was brought forward in the interest of addressing the worsening affordable housing crisis. Commissioners agreed that changes to the building height restrictions are needed, but thought the 50-feet limit was arbitrary and wanted more data on why a certain height would make sense for an item such as this.
“I’m a builder and I couldn’t answer these questions about why 50 feet is valid,” Johnston said.
The commission passed an ordinance in a 6-1 vote to second reading that adds a one-year residency requirement to qualify to run for mayor or city commission.
“I can’t believe we haven’t had this requirement,” Johnston remarked at one point.
Lopez said that in three times that he’s run for commission, three of his opponents registered to run for office before they had an address within the city. Commissioner Jimmy Weekley said that when Mayor “Capt. Tony” Tarracino was elected in 1989, he lived in Key Haven.
The commission also voted to move a referendum forward that will change the city’s acquisition of real property for a specific public purpose to a supermajority of the city commission, instead of having to put out a voter referendum every time the city seeks to acquire such properties.
The items that were voted through will be heard on second reading at a meeting yet to be scheduled in May. The commission will also decide at that point whether the surviving referenda will appear on the ballot for the primary race in August or the general election ballot in November, when there is expected to be much higher voter turnout.