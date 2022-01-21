Just as the city took a step forward with the passing of a referendum Tuesday to lease a 3.2-acre parcel of land for affordable housing, it was dealt a potential blow as the head of an insurance advocacy group warned of possibly massive rate hikes coming in the next few months.
Mel Montagne, director of the city-backed advocacy group Fair Insurance Rates in Monroe, told The Key West City Commission that the group has a 90-day window to file appeals for new FEMA flood maps but that “FEMA has no timeframe to respond to them.”
FEMA is in the process of implementing a nationwide new series of flood maps called Risk Rating 2.0. According to its website, it is necessary to make insurance rates more fair.
“Risk Rating 2.0 is not just a minor improvement, but a transformational leap forward. Risk Rating 2.0 enables FEMA to set rates that are fairer and ensures rate increases and decreases are both equitable,” FEMA’s site reads.
But according to FIRM, Risk Rating 2.0 could result in huge increases to already-high insurance rates, the costs of which will be passed on to both home and business owners and tenants.
The new insurance rates are set to go into effect April 1, and Montagne said “I guarantee it will not be pretty.”
Montagne said the current legal cap on yearly rate increases is 18% for primary home insurance and 25% for all others. Legislation was passed last year that eliminated a 10% cap on windstorm insurance rate hikes.
“The new rate cap will increase by 1% per year until we get to a maximum of 15% per year,” Montagne said. “As a result, the Citizen’s (Insurance) board of governors, in all their glory, have recommended a statewide increase of 11% in 2022 rates and 12% for 2023 rates, going in complete contradiction to what the Citizen’s actuaries have promulgated.”
He said FIRM is working with representatives in Congress, including U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez and Sen. Marco Rubio. Rubio has a bill currently that would lower the cap to 9% rate increases for flood insurance. FIRM is also working to create a carve-out for Monroe County to once again cap windstorm rate hikes at 10%.
It is Montagne’s position that Monroe County should be seeing rate reductions as opposed to increases.
When asked by Mayor Teri Johnston to reiterate the rate hikes that the Keys could anticipate, Montagne said policyholders can expect an 18% rate increase on flood insurance and “25% on the commercial side and commercial, believe it or not, includes second homes which will impact us quite a bit.”
Commissioner Sam Kaufman said he did not see how these kinds of rate hikes were sustainable for Key West and said they would be a blow to affordable housing. An increase of even 9% was too great, he said. Kaufman asked how representatives in Tallahassee react to FIRM’s lobbying.
“A lot of the elected officials in Tallahassee, honestly, do not care,” Montagne said. “There’s not a large voting bloc in Monroe County.”
Johnston, who was formerly a director at FIRM, called the potential rate hikes “ludicrous.”
Johnston was head of FIRM shortly after Hurricane Wilma had hit the Keys in 2005, when she brought photos of her house and her insurance bill to Tallahassee, which at the time was around $5,000 annually.
“They were stunned,” Johnston said of the lawmaker’s reaction. “We actually got some motion. And now, they’ve just gotten brain-dead because 18% to someone in northern Florida, who has an $800 premium, is a stretch but not a stretch. Ours are $8,000, $9,000, $10,000. That’s what our premiums are.”
Part of the problem, Johnston said, is that “Tallahassee thinks that we are a community of millionaires who live on the water.” She added that Key West has given far more in premiums than it has taken out in insurance claims.
FIRM is a group of volunteers who lobby in Tallahassee each year. Johnston said the city gives them about $50,000 each year.
Later in the meeting, commissioners debated an agenda item that would make invocation a component of the first regular meeting each month. It was sponsored by Commissioner Clayton Lopez, who said it had long been a tradition at past commission meetings. He pointed out many other governing bodies open meetings with prayer.
The resolution kicked off a debate over the separation of church and state, a value long held in western democracies, and whether the item violated it. Mayor Johnston said she was against the item for this reason.
“I believe in separation of church and state and no matter what the prayer is you exclude somebody,” Johnston said. “If you do not have a prayer, you really exclude no one and include everyone.”
Johnston said she checked with the Monroe Board of County Commissioners, the City of Marathon, the Monroe County School Board and the Village of Islamorada, none of which have an invocation.
In attendance was Bishop Derrick Anderson of St. James First Missionary Baptist Church, who spoke in advocacy of starting meetings with a prayer.
“The intent of this resolution is to return to a practice that’s been long held here in the city,” Lopez said. “It’s also one that respects all faiths and no faiths, quite frankly. I’ve stood for invocations where there was no mention of God, only a higher being.”
Lopez pointed out that the resolution makes reference to any denomination or belief system.
Two commissioners, Jimmy Weekley and Sam Kaufman, both suggested compromising on having a moment of silence for everyone to reflect or pray in their own way, as Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed for in Florida schools last year.
Commissioner Billy Wardlow said he agreed with Lopez’s item, and seconded a move to vote on the item. It passed, with only Weekley and Johnston dissenting.