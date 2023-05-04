Key West Police Department Chief Sean Brandenburg gave City Commissioners an update on the state of his department at Tuesday’s regular meeting.

City of Key West Seal

“I tend to get excited about our department and talk long, so feel free to stop me and ask questions,” said Brandenburg. “We have 100 billets for officers and 28 civilian employees. We are very proud of our department staff and budget, which we will get to in a minute.”

