Key West Police Department Chief Sean Brandenburg gave City Commissioners an update on the state of his department at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
“I tend to get excited about our department and talk long, so feel free to stop me and ask questions,” said Brandenburg. “We have 100 billets for officers and 28 civilian employees. We are very proud of our department staff and budget, which we will get to in a minute.”
Brandenburg outlined how the police department’s $17 million budget is spent every year.
“About $16,985,000 of that goes to personnel,” said Brandenburg. “So our operating budget is about $500,000 with capital expenditures of around $3,500,000. Because of our major body-worn and car-mounted video cameras, our budget expanded.”
Brandenburg said the investment was worth it, providing video evidence for convictions in crimes such as driving under the influence.
Brandenburg also touted the department’s accreditation, including its Excelsior status, which requires it to comply with more than 200 stringent standards.
“For the 15 years that Donie Lee was here and my years, we have done that every year.”
Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman had words of praise for the chief.
“First of all, I just want to say that you and all the members of the KWPD make us look good,” said Kaufman. “If we could just freeze this moment and keep it going for the next 10 or 15 years, that would be fantastic.”
But Kaufman said he was concerned about the budgetary needs of the force.
“Are we going to get a briefing on what the department needs, so we can do what we can to make sure that happens?” asked Kaufman. “I am particularly interested in the marine department and want to make sure that it is fully staffed and that the department has everything it needs to do its job.”
“I have already talked with the new city manager (Al Childress),” the chief replied, “and he has looked at our budget proposals, and it is being prepared for presentation when we get to budget season.”
In other business, the commission unanimously moved forward with its ordinance to ban single-use plastics in food and beverage establishments around the island.
City Manager Childress gave his report at the end of the meeting per his streamlined agenda.
“You heard from Chief Brandenburg tonight, and we will receive reports from each department in the coming months,” said Childress. “At the next meeting, you will get a report from the Key West Fire Department, followed by a report in June from the Code Compliance Office.”
Childress said the reports were intended to give commissioners a better understanding of the current status of departments and their direction, and to keep the dais informed.
He also updated the commission on the search for a new city clerk to replace long-time clerk Cheri Smith.
“We have received 10 applications from outside the organization and two internal applications,” said Childress. “The closing date is Friday, and applications will begin evaluation next week.”
That is one of many positions Childress has to fill.
Samantha Farist, the city’s long-time Human Resources Director, is set to retire, and Childress said he will conduct in-person interviews and make a final decision in the coming weeks.