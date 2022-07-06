The Key West City Commission meets Wednesday, July 6, due to the Fourth of July holiday, and some fireworks are expected as commissioners receive a presentation from Keys Energy Services, which has been under fire for steep increases in energy costs.
The presentation will address KEYS bill components and will look at how bills have changed during the past year. Part of the presentation will focus on power cost adjustment, which recovers power costs not in the customer’s energy charge, which currently is 11 cents per kilowatt hour (kwh), or $110 for 1,000 kwh. According to KEYS, the power cost adjustment fluctuates depending on power costs.
In January 2021, the PCA was a credit of $11.59 on residents’ utility bills, but by November had become zero. Since January of this year, the PCA has steadily increased, from $11.60 to $26.30 in March and $74.65 in June.
KEYS officials say various factors are contributing to the increase, with natural gas prices being the main culprit.
“The cost of natural gas had been at record lows in recent years and these savings were passed along to our customers in the form of a credit,” CEO Lynne Tejeda said in a recent news release. “The price of natural gas has surged over the last year, and what had been a credit has escalated to a charge.”
Tejeda cited disruptions in natural gas production, reduced rig counts during the pandemic, lower gas storage inventory and the exporting of fuel as a result of the Ukraine War as factors in the price flux. She added the company will pass further price increases in natural gas along to customers.
The presentation will also provide customers with an explanation of other contributing factors and conservation tips to help lower bills.
Two items on the consent agenda also promise to spark discussion: creating a “Fantasy Zone” during this year’s Fantasy Fest and residential solid waste costs.
Commissioners will consider a resolution to establish a Fantasy Zone during the two-day culmination of Fantasy Fest, from Friday, Oct. 28, to early Sunday, Oct. 30, during certain hours. Although the current agreement with the Tourist Development Association (TDA) does not include provisions for the zone, the city has determined, for public safety reasons including crowd management and law enforcement challenges, that a “Fantasy Zone” is needed.
The zone would encompass Duval Street, from the Gulf of Mexico to United Street, as well as side streets from Duval but not including Whitehead and Simonton streets.
According to the resolution, the TDA would arrange for trash and recycle receptacles, portable bathrooms, signage marking the end of the zone and assigning monitors to patrol the Fantasy Zone. The city would provide barricades, traffic signs and would close streets and prohibit parking in the zone.
A proposed amendment to the city’s Code of Ordinances that would have removed body painting exceptions during Fantasy Fest was withdrawn from the consent agenda.
Commissioners also will consider adopting an increase in the cost of solid waste collection in the amount of $332.57 for fiscal year 2022-23, up from the current $316.73. The amount would be the maximum to be charged, and the preliminary resolution would be discussed again at a public hearing on Aug. 16. The city has a contract with Waste Management for trash collection and hauling.
Wednesday’s meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St., and can attend virtually via Zoom by telephoning 301-715-8592, meeting ID 892 3085 5696 and passcode 751930, or online at https://cityofkeywest-fl-gov.zoom.us/j/89230855696, passcode 751930.