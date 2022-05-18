The Key West City Commission will hear second reading on several proposed changes to the city charter Wednesday, after voting on amendments April 20.
The items that are passed at the Wednesday, May 18, meeting will be put on the ballot at either the August primary or November general election for approval from the city’s voters.
The first proposed change would alter the way the city can acquire property. Currently, acquisition of property has to be passed via referendum, but this change would allow for properties to be acquired by the city via supermajority vote of the City Commission. This would allow for useful properties to be acquired quickly when they are time-sensitive. In the item’s first reading, the commission removed the word “annexation” from the language of the bill, and added that any property must be acquired “for a specific public purpose.”
The second item is a proposed amendment that would add several classes of people to the groups whose rights are protected from discrimination under the city charter. The item would disallow discrimination to anyone based on gender identity/expression or immigration status. Commissioner Sam Kaufman also requested that “irreligion” be added to the item’s language at its first reading.
A third item will add a residency requirement of one year for someone to run for mayor of Key West or for the City Commission. The measure was not voted on at the first reading.
The commission will also hear second reading that will eliminate all gender-specific references in the city charter, replacing them with gender-neutral language.
There is a proposed add-on item on the agenda to hear a resolution to add Juneteenth to the list of city holidays. It would add the June 19 holiday, which recognizes the official end of slavery in the United States, to the list of 11 other city holidays. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.
The city will also hear the first reading of an ordinance related to the Monroe County School District’s ongoing efforts to redevelop some of its properties into affordable housing to address chronic staffing shortages. Under the current text, the city would transfer 150 units located at 240 and 241 Trumbo Road to the school district for redevelopment into affordable housing.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners is scheduled to hear from Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin to discuss three land-swap proposals between the two governments. They are engaged in negotiations to swap the city-owned Hawk Missile site for the county-owned Higgs Beach. This would allow the city to use Bayshore Manor senior living center as a homeless shelter and allow a partnership to redevelop the historic Diesel Plant in Bahama Village.
McLauchlin is expected to update the mayor and commissioners on the discussion at Wednesday’s meeting, which begins at 5 p.m. The meeting will be live-streamed on Zoom, Meeting ID: 821 2679 0655; passcode: 841032.