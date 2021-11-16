The Key West City Commission will vote Tuesday, Nov. 16, on a resolution supporting more mooring balls off the city as part of recently passed state law requiring live-aboard and stored vessels to be moved every 90 days if they are not in a managed mooring field.
The Key West mayor and city commissioners have raised concerns about how the bill would impact the city’s affordable housing stock, as many workers live on the hook.
However, state and local officials are beginning to be lobbied by those with a greater financial interest.
There are large numbers of stored vessels owned by individuals and firms that are renting floating structures on AirBnb and other online vacation booking sites. One such listing, from a Capt. Ryan Stone, advertises an elaborate floating tiki house for as much as $600 a night.
Capt. Stone and boater Jack White are members of the Florida Keys Boaters Association and have been lobbying city commissioners and others on this issue. They recently tried to line up a boat tour in Key West for Florida Keys State Rep. Jim Mooney, Key West city officials and representatives of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Monroe County government.
Stone is among a group of boat owners who are renting to tourists. Another local boat owner is advertising a “floating campground” off Key West with sailboat “campsites.”
Last month, the Monroe County Commission agreed to start the legal process to remove one floating structure from Cow Key Channel that has been rented on AirBnb. In June, the FWC cited Leah Ann Huckabay for having three houseboats officers ruled as derelict because they did not have working motors or had other issues that made them inoperable, according to the FWC report. The three houseboats were in addition to the house float. All have been rented to tourists in the past year via AirBnb and other online platforms.
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston was not happy about not being aware of Capt. Stone’s business, given that he rents tiki structures or vessels on AirBnb and he is actively lobbying her and others, she said.
“I was made aware of Ryan’s (Stone) connection with the AirBnb last evening, and I did speak with Jack White this morning (Friday), I did convey my concern over the lack of transparency in all of our previous conversations,” she said.
Johnston also emphasized that the “focus, and my focus, remains on maintaining our level of affordable housing and also being good neighbors and helping with the derelict vessel situation, and coming to an acceptable agreement on that,” she said.
“I found out last night (Thursday) about Ryan’s association and it was never mentioned in any of our previous conversations. It certainly does have an impact on how I view our previous conversations with the Florida Keys Boaters Association,” Johnston said.
Other concerns regarding the structures include the public safety aspect, as some of the vessels being advertised don’t have a motor and might be questionable in terms of weatherability. For example, whether they would stand up well in a major hurricane or even less than a major hurricane.
If a vacationer is staying in a hotel on land and a problem occurs, the problem can usually be mitigated or the guests can escape safely. But the people who rent these structures and encounter a problem in the middle of the night, where a boat may be taking on water or other issues, they might not know what to do or how to get help.
The City Commission approved a previous resolution opposing new legislative restrictions to be put in place by the Florida Legislature in the anchorage, without the addition of sufficient moorings, and replied to the legislature stating, “There are not sufficient moorings available in Key West or the Lower Keys to accommodate the number of vessels currently in the local area.”
City Commissioner Sam Kaufman has proposed a resolution for Tuesday night’s meeting that is different from what Monroe County government officials have proposed. The county and FWC board member Robert Spottswood want to reduce the number of moorings the state is requiring from 300 to about 100.
Kaufman’s resolution urges a “phased compliance with Florida SB 1086, which requires the implementation of 300 additional moorings prior to enforcement of the new regulations; recommending that the 90-day anchoring restriction not be enforced for vessels without an option to tie to an available mooring.”
The entire impetus for the resolution is to make the additional moorings available to increase the possibilities for affordable housing, Kaufman said.
“Most elected officials, I believe, are not interested in protecting the AirBnb status vessels,” Kaufman said. “That’s not our interest here. Anytime the AirBnb issue comes up, the city is as restrictive as possible. But we should not cherry-pick vessels. Opponents to additional moorings should not cherry-pick the AirBnbs to the detriment of the workforce housing vessels. If you have a few bad apples, and again we support law enforcement in the city, I certainly support FWC, to get to the point where this derelict vessel problem can be addressed effectively. That’s the goal and we all support that.”
Kaufman believes, despite the AirBnbs benefitting from the possible passage of the resolutions at Tuesday’s meeting, that workforce housing and the environment should take center stage, he said.
“On the other side we’re talking about socio-economic issues,” Kaufman said. “We have a housing crisis, and the housing crisis is worse now than it has ever been in the history of Key West. I don’t think anyone would dispute that. So any change in regulations which negatively impact our workforce from being able to live and work in Key West is a major concern. I am not at all interested in supporting additional AirBnbs. That’s not where I’m coming from. My focus is on the live-aboard community and supporting them and not having any new regulations negatively impact either the environment or our workforce live-aboard community.
“There are several important aspects to this; No. 1 [is] the environmental impacts. All of us agree that anything we can do to protect the sea grass, protect the water quality, and to protect against the additional problems of derelict vessels, these are our goals. That is the primary mission of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the FWC is charged with protecting our marine environment.”
There has not been much call to support transient rental on the water, because the revenue stream is nonexistent to local government entities as the owners don’t have to pay the local hotel bed tax, so Key West and Monroe County aren’t getting money from these transiently rented vessels. The only tax being paid in most cases is income and state sales tax, which is essentially less that hoteliers have to pay on the island.
After years of trying to find a solution to resolve the derelict vessels issue in the Keys, the state Legislature passed a law in 2020 that required vessels not in managed mooring fields within a mile of Key West Bight be moved every 90 days to prove they have a means of propulsion.
The state included a provision that the law could not be enforced until 300 new moorings are placed within a mile of Key West, because of concerns about impacts to affordable housing.
About 60 vessels in the waters off Monroe County have to be removed annually at a cost of $240,000 a year, according to the FWC. The funds to pay for the removal come from local vessel registration fees, which could be used to pay for channel markers, boat ramps and other improvements all boaters enjoy.
The FWC is currently processing the removal of 27 derelict vessels at a cost of $225,000, according to FWC Maj. Rob Beaton.
The City Commission meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St. The meeting is also available on live-streaming at https://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov and on Comcast Channel 77 and AT&T Channel 99.
In addition, people can participate via Zoom by telephoning 312-626-6799, with the meeting ID 864 7063 0489 and passcode 069881or online at https://cityofkeywest-fl-gov.zoom.us/j/864.