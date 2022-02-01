The Key West City Commission will hear an agenda item at its Tuesday, Feb. 1, meeting that will approve the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority diverting 150,000 gallons of wastewater per day to Key West’s treatment plan for the next 20 years.
An executive summary of the item said the FKAA is in need of increased wastewater treatment due to permitting regulations and increased flows coming online. The Big Coppitt plant is at its maximum flow under Department of Environmental Protection regulations, and the FKAA reached out to the city to request diverting some flow to the city.
Key West’s plant has a capacity of 10 million gallons per day but flows at an average of 4.5 million per day currently and can accept additional flows.
“A connection point has been identified at the end of Duck Avenue and South Roosevelt Boulevard that can accommodate both the physical connection needed by FKAA and then handle the flows being diverted,” the summary reads.
The FKAA will compensate the city for the additional flow, at an estimated yearly revenue of $353,685.
The commission will further vote on an extension to a tourism impact study with the Monroe County Tourism Development Council for the installation of sunshades at Mallory Square. The amount was up to $167,890 to assist with the impact study. There is no cost impact to extending the study, an executive summary reads. The grant is set to expire on April 30, and the amendment would extend it for another year.
The commission will also hear an item to extend a partnership with the company GMV Syncromatics that will aid the city’s use of the Real-Time Passenger Information System, which is software that allows performance and efficiency monitoring, predictive arrivals, on-board messaging and automatic vehicle location on city public transportation. It has been in use on city buses since 2008. The item will approve an amendment that will reflect the increase in public transportation vehicles in the city, an executive summary said. The city has added four new vehicles since the last renewal of the program, now with a total of 24.
The city was originally slated to hold a special meeting on the ongoing cruise ship issue on Feb. 3, but it was delayed due to attorneys not having enough time to review the most recent proposal, a city spokesperson said in an email. A new date will be set for this at the Feb. 1 meeting.