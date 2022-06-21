The Key West City Commission will vote on a resolution Tuesday, June 21, to ratify a three-year agreement with the Tourism Development Association approving certain Fantasy Fest activities, amid talks about altering the event.
The events being considered in this agreement are the Masquerade March the Friday before the parade, which requires the TDA to contract with eight law enforcement officers to ensure safety, and the Saturday night parade. Nudity and lewd acts will not be permitted, according to the resolution. Cracking down on nudity that has been a staple of the event for a number of years is one area of focus for the commission.
The resolution also requires the TDA to obtain liability insurance for both itself and the city.
The commission will also hear an update on the monkeypox outbreak from Dr. Mark Whiteside, medical director for the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County. The monkeypox outbreak has been growing since May worldwide and several states have already confirmed cases, including Florida, which has had 10 so far. Missouri and Indiana were the most recent states to report cases as of Sunday, June 19.
The disease is characterized by symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion and rashes that look like pimples, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So far, health officials have said that the risk monkeypox poses to disrupt daily life is low compared to, for example, that posed by COVID-19.
Commissioners will also vote to approve three items accepting money as a part of the state of Florida Department of Economic Opportunity federally funded community development block grant mitigation program subrecipient agreement. The three items total $5,844,504. The majority of that money will go toward the force main relocation project. It will include the repair and relocation of a wastewater aerial crossing and resolve a vulnerability in the city’s wastewater conveyance that was damaged in Hurricane Irma, according to an executive summary.
A half-million dollars will go toward the Duval Street economic corridor resilience and revitalization plan for the purpose of preserving Duval Street as a tourism destination and mitigating risks associated with natural disasters. An executive summary reads that “this project will provide necessary funding to support the city’s efforts to address the risks and threats from long-term sea-level rise, king tides and their resultant stormwater threats.
Tuesday’s meeting starts at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St., Key West.
To attend and/or participate via Zoom, call 301-715-8592, meeting ID 834 1638 1752, passcode 040645, or visit https://cityofkeywest-fl-gov.zoom.us/j/83416381752, passcode 040645.