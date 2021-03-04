Acknowledging the problematic “optics” of accepting over a half-million dollars from the state to make improvements to the city-owned Mallory Square cruise ship pier while arguing state legislators have no right to limit the city’s power to regulate said cruise ships, Key West City Commissioners voted to postpone accepting a state grant until their next meeting on March 16.
There will be no repercussions from delaying the vote to accept the almost $522,000 grant, which requires a city match of $174,000, according to Key West Port Director Doug Bradshaw. However, he warned against turning down the state money, explaining that the grant was the second of a three-part, $3.4 million funding plan for repairs and maintenance to the T-pier in Mallory Square before any discussions on limiting cruise ships began. That discussion eventually led to three referendums limiting ship size and passenger/crew disembarkations that passed overwhelmingly last November.
“It’s not the project,” Mayor Teri Johnston said about delaying repairs and updates to the Mallory Square pier. “The optics are really bad.”
Both the Florida Senate and House transportation committees are currently considering identical bills that would, if approved by the full legislature and signed by the governor, take away the authority of city officials to manage their ports. In Key West, that could mean reversing the November referendums and allowing as many large cruise ships to dock as there is room to moor them. The House committee could vote on the proposed “home rule” bill as soon as Wednesday, March 3.
But the Mallory Square pier project dates back several years and involves extending the pier’s length from 115 feet to 200 feet. New mooring piles, bulkhead caps, stormwater management and multiple repairs are also included in this next phase of pier stabilization.
Bradshaw said that because of adjoining properties and underwater cables, the Mallory pier can only accept ships up to 692 feet in length, smaller than the ships that normally dock in Key West.
“It’s already set up for small ships. The issue is the pier is rundown,” Bradshaw said. “Regardless of what [size cruise ships] we accept at Mallory, this pier needs to be replaced.”
The new half-million dollar grant would bring the state contribution up to $2.9 million of an estimated $3.4 million project with one more grant cycle next year. Johnston suggested inserting language in the grant acceptance resolution that would emphasize that the updated pier would allow the city to better adhere to the ship-limiting referenda restrictions.
The non-profit organization that led the cruise ship ballot effort, the Key West Committee for Safer, Cleaner, Ships, had asked the commission to postpone the grant vote for at least one month while Tallahassee legislators debate the home rule bills. Safer, Cleaner Ships Vice President Jolly Benson said the supporters of the bills are using the grant resolution to tar Key West, saying the city is willing to take state money but not support the state cruise industry.
“That’s a way for them to villainize us, if you will,” Benson said.
In other action, city commissioners gave final approval to a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers in the downtown historic district for all properties less than one-half acre in size. The commission also gave an informal go-ahead to Commissioner Mary Lou Hoover’s plan to begin looking at ways to improve the esthetics and safety of North Roosevelt Boulevard. Hoover has been working with the Key West Planning Department on ideas to change landscaping, signage and increase the size of buffers between commercial properties along the boulevard and the homes behind them.
“It is the primary gateway for everybody who enters the city,” Hoover said about North Roosevelt. “I don’t think we’ve given it the attention it deserves given the number of locals and visitors who use it daily.”
Hoover is proposing a three-phase program, starting with a survey of city residents and property owners on how they would like the boulevard to look. The plan would likely take years and funding is uncertain at this time. But the options are vast, including possibly moving shopping center parking to the rear of the buildings and using the waterfront parking lots for restaurants and other public activities.
“The objects that have the best view on North Roosevelt are cars parked in the Publix parking lot. They have a spectacular view that most people would kill for,” Johnston said.
Commissioner Sam Kaufman, whose district also includes a portion of North Roosevelt, said he supports Hoover but wants to take a more realistic approach. Noting the funding challenge and the fact the city’s Planning Department is understaffed, Kaufman suggested creating a business improvement district, where residents and business owners — not city staff — would set priorities and apply for grants.
“To think this is going to make it as a priority, it’s a lofty aspiration,” Kaufman said. “I want to be more realistic about what we can get done.”
Commissioners gave an informal go-ahead to Hoover to put out the citizen survey as a first step.