The Key West City Commission discussed changes to the city charter at its March 1 meeting, including proposed changes to height restrictions for some buildings, and the length of terms served by the mayor.
A change that has been proposed by the Charter Review Board states that “the maximum allowable height for habitable space shall be 50 feet for mixed-use development projects that include a minimum 70% of workforce housing units and that are located in appropriately zoned areas outside the Historic District.”
The reasoning behind this proposal is that Key West is in a housing crisis and is running out of lots to build on, said Rick Haskins, the board’s chairman. Haskins said 50 was “an arbitrary number” and is subject to change by the commission.
“We’re rapidly running out of space for our workforce,” Haskins said. “We’re rapidly running out of places to build. There are very few lots left. The only way to go is up.”
Haskins said the board had places like Stock Island in mind, where the height limit is currently at 40 feet. Building height limits in the city vary depending on location and type of building, according to the city’s website. Haskins also referenced the Searstown Shopping Center, which has been brought up as a potential site for workforce housing.
Mayor Teri Johnston and Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman both said they would like to see more input from the city’s Building Department on the proposed change.
“I would hate for us to be in a situation where it actually needed to be 55 feet, or 60 feet,” Kaufman said.
Kaufman said the commission also needs to think about how to garner public support for the proposed changes. He pointed out that height restrictions are a “sensitive issue.”
The Charter Review Board is also proposing a change where city annexation of any real property would no longer have to be passed by voters, but by a super-majority of the City Commission.
Haskins said “the spirit behind this was not to take it out of the public’s hands” but that there have been cases when time is of the essence and the city has missed out on some opportunities to acquire forfeitures. The city has 42 days to file to acquire forfeitures when they come up.
“Our spirit is a super-majority of the commission and the commission represents the public and in these cases we’re counting on you to make decisions for us,” Haskins said.
Kaufman said he would be “very concerned on this” item.
“We’ve talked a lot in the past couple of months about the will of the people. How many times have we heard that before in the context of the cruise ship referendum,” Kaufman said. “This provision was placed in here by a petition-led referendum only 15 years ago and when I say only 15 years ago, this is our constitution. This is not just an ordinance, this is our charter which we only review every 10 years.”
Kaufman said he was concerned about removing a section of the charter that was approved by the voters only 15 years ago. Kaufman said he would support the change if it was limited to affordable housing matters.
Commissioner Greg Davila said it should be put to the voters to decide if this section of the charter should be changed.
Johnston said she agreed with Kaufman’s point based on “voters voices are being taken away every day.” She supported adding language to the proposal for affordable housing.
Another proposed charter change would change the mayor’s term from two years to four years.
Commissioner Billy Wardlow was against the change. He said the city had tried changing it to four years once before. Wardlow’s brother Dennis Wardlow served a four-year term from 1991 to 1995 in his second stint as city mayor. Billy Wardlow said it worked better with the mayor on two-year terms to discourage voting blocs from being formed within the City Commission.
Commissioner Clayton Lopez said he agreed with Wardlow’s point, but said he didn’t have any objection to letting the public decide on term length changes.
Johnston is in favor of the item.
“I’ve been on the commission since 2007 and I don’t see voting blocs. You either get elected with these three or you get elected with these three,” she said, referring to the two sets of commissioners. “It really doesn’t make any difference which three but the mayor campaigns city-wide and to do that every two years and to pull $120,000 out of the community for signs is ludicrous. I mean, it just is.”
Johnston said launching a campaign every two years was “crazy.”
The commission also discussed the elimination of term limits, which Kaufman said would be unlikely to get support in the community. Lopez agreed, and Wardlow said the public voted the term limits in years ago, “so why change it.”
“I would love to be on the commission for years but after a while, I think somebody else should be able to get in here and do it also,” Wardlow said.