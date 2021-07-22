The City of Key West, the Key West Housing Authority and Monroe County have reached a tentative agreement to keep the senior living facility at Poinciana Gardens in Key West open.
The facility has struggled financially since it opened in 2018 and now a tentative agreement has been reached between the City of Key West, the Key West Housing Authority and the Monroe County government.
The Monroe County Commission discussed the proposed agreement at its monthly meeting on Wednesday, July 21. The proposed agreement calls for the county, the city and the Housing Authority to partner on the facility for the next three years, according to County Administrator Roman Gastesi.
The county pledged $600,000 a year for the next three years if needed, Gastesi said.
The county would also start to move the nine current residents from the county-owned Bayshore Manor senior living center to the Poinciana Gardens facility and eventually close that Bayshore Manor, which the county spends more than $1 million a year subsidizing. The goal would be to move over as many as Bayshore Manor staff over to the Poinciana Gardens facility as possible,
County Mayor Michelle Coldiron requested that the Bayshore Manor residents being transitioned to the new facility in the most comfortable way possible.
The agreement would allow the county to not have to retrofit the senior center on Truman Avenue in Key West, but instead move the meals and gatherings to the Poinciana Gardens facility, County Commissioner David Rice told The Key West Citizen prior to Wednesday’s meeting.
The deal also calls for a professional firm or person, with experience operating senior facility, to operate the living facility, Rice said.
A representative of the environmental group Last Stand spoke Wednesday in favor of the proposed agreement.
The County Commission unanimously voted in support of the proposed agreement on Wednesday and will formally vote on the proposal next month, Gastesi said.
A county consultant, Robin Bleier, has reviewed the contracts, finances and business plans for the struggling 106-unit senior facility, which is currently only about half-full and has been through two management companies since it opened in 2018.
In May, Bleier briefed the commission on the facility and its finances. Previous operators of the facility had allocated “zero dollars” for a marketing plan and had a high mortgage and cost of square footage. The mortgage payment is scheduled to “balloon” in seven years, and there were also “not a lot of amenities,” Bleier said.
An operational plan is “necessary” and the facility will have to be 90% occupied for it to “stop the bleeding” of money, Bleier said.
The Housing Authority has had to spend $3 million of its reserve fund to subsidize operations there, and its board of directors has said it cannot afford to continue to fund the facility.
The city agreed last year to give the KWHA what it hoped was a one-time $400,000 grant toward Poinciana Gardens. The county and the housing authority each also kicked in $400,000 to subsidize the $1.25 million annual budget annual deficit Poinciana Gardens is under.
While some have questioned whether there is a need for senior housing in the Lower Keys given the persistent low occupancy rate at Poinciana Gardens, there is currently a years-long waiting list for another senior living facility in Key West.
The Henry V. Haskins Senior Citizen Plaza on Kennedy Drive offers federally-assisted public housing for seniors age 62 and older. Tenants pay 30% of their adjusted gross income and rents range from $50 to $1,061 per month, with an overall average rent of $374 a month.
That compares with Poinciana Gardens’ significantly higher average rent, ranging from $1,259 to $4,283 a month, depending on the size of the unit and whether it is assisted or independent living. The monthly charge includes three meals a day, housekeeping, laundry and all utilities.