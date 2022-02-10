The City of Key West has completed a draft of an ordinance that will put some regulations on cruise ship activity in the city, but does not contain all of the same provisions that were in the voter referendum passed in 2020 and then preempted by the state.
The draft ordinance will be read and discussed at the Key West City Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
That voter-approved referendums contained regulations on the size of cruise ships that can dock in the city, and the number of passengers and crew who can disembark. It was passed by the voters by a resounding margin, but then preempted by the state Legislature in the 2021 session and the governor’s signature. Since then, large cruise ships have been met with protests, and activists have expressed displeasure with elected officials and the industry itself over ignoring the will of the city’s voters.
The ordinance, which was drafted with the assistance of the Tripp Scott law firm of Fort Lauderdale, contains provisions that would prevent ships from dumping sewage or other harmful materials into city waters, require that vessels docking in the city obtain a “green marine” environmental certificate, and establish a city-funded coral reef restoration fund.
The pollution section of the bill reads that “it shall be unlawful for any vessel to deposit, place or discharge into the waterways of the City of Key West any ballast, dunnage, untreated sewage, butcher’s offal, garbage, dead animals, gaseous liquid or solid matter, oil, gasoline, residuum of gas, calcium, carbide, trade waste, tar or refuse, or any other matter which is capable of producing floating matter or scum on the surface of the water, sediment or obstruction on the bottom of the waterways, or odors or gases of putrefaction.”
The bill, however, does not mention anything about the size of the ships that can dock in Key West, or the number of passengers and crew who can disembark. These were two major components of the 2020 referendum, and two talking points that advocacy group Safer Cleaner Ships, and protesters, have said are major concerns.
Safer Cleaner Ships treasurer Arlo Haskell said the new ordinance was “garbage.”
“It would allow Mark Walsh to bring 1,000-foot-long cruise ships to Pier B 365 days a year. It would let the city bring 730 ships per year at the two docks they control,” Haskell said in a text, on behalf of the group. “All this time and effort and expense for an empty gesture of an ordinance allowing 1,095 enormous cruise ships every year. Where are the limits?
“It has no relevance whatsoever to the urgent issue of cruise ship reform which has engaged our community for nearly two years. The people voted for sensible limits to this cruise traffic in this city. This ordinance plainly avoids any limits of any kind.”
Mark Walsh is the owner of Pier B, the only pier in the city currently accepting large cruise ships.
City Commissioners expressed urgency in passing some sort of city ordinance before the conclusion of the 2022 Florida legislative session at their last meeting, but also wanted to allow ample time for the ordinance to be reviewed prior to being discussed. City Attorney Shawn Smith said at the Feb. 1 meeting that the ordinance is unlikely to be challenged in courts and is modeled on ordinances that have passed and stood in other cities in the state.
A memo on the ordinance said that city attorneys are continuing to work with Pier B to amend the development agreement. Discussions with Pier B “regarding possible cruise ship restrictions have included the following topics: ship size limitation, ship docking limitation, ship docking black-out days, passenger disembarkation limitation, increased disembarkation fee; coral reef protection,” the memo reads.
City Commissioner Sam Kaufman said Wednesday that the commission had been advised that both an ordinance and an amendment to the development agreement are “essential.”
All sides in the issue have been in the process of legal mediation on the issue, and Kaufman said it’s expected that all sides, including Safer Cleaner Ships, will meet in March to attempt full mediation.
“I feel like we’re making good progress,” Kaufman said. “I think all the parties are acting in good faith. We really want to get the strongest, and I think everyone agrees, environmental and public health protections that would stand up to legal and legislative scrutiny.”