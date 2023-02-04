The Key West City Commission, at its Tuesday, Feb. 7, is expected to cancel its regularly scheduled meeting two weeks later in favor of a special meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15, to decide on a new city manager.
The special meeting will be on the heels of a public meet-and-greet with all five candidates scheduled upstairs at the Waterfront Brewery on Monday, Feb. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Commissioners will be able to interview the candidates before convening the special session.
“The selection will be made at that meeting on the 15th,” said Mayor Teri Johnston.
Johnston was the sponsor of the resolution, which moves any other business scheduled for the Feb. 22 meeting to either be added to the agenda of the special session (if time sensitive) or the commission’s regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, March 7.
The resolution also reschedules the commission’s June 20 meeting to the following day, with pending business moving to that agenda.
Also on the commission’s agenda will be a first reading of an ordinance that has been postponed several times at previous meetings to deregulate for-hire passenger vehicles. Sponsored by Commissioner Jimmy Weekley, the law was pulled so legal staff could tweak the wording.
The new wording seeks to cap the number of for-hire passenger vehicles at 16 (currently, only eight permits are issued by the city.) The original ordinance did not contain a cap on permits and could have posed a serious threat to those holding taxi medallions that can bring in $500 or more a week from those leasing permits to independent drivers.
If the ordinance eventually passes, the limited-entry permits would be available to individuals meeting insurance and vehicle requirements but would not be available to corporate entities.
Also on the agenda is a fleet-renewal program for the Key West Police Department. If approved, the city would purchase 22 2023 Ford Police Interceptor SUVs and two 2023 Ford F-150 Police Responder K-9 Trucks from Bartow Ford. The deal is valued at a total of $1,442,342.92 and piggybacks on a large-volume purchase being executed by Charlotte County.
Residents could see an increase in their garbage and recycling fees due to the rise in fuel costs. The city is considering an amendment to its contract with Waste Management that would see rates increase from $15.86 to $16.51 per month/account.
There will be no additional commercial recycling processing fee, but the city will be charged an additional $4 per ton for haulout. Waste Management hauls 48,000 tons of waste from the Key West Transfer Station to its facility in Pembroke Pines, with diesel costs having a significant impact. Diesel has increased from $3.18 a gallon to $5.73 in the last year.
The Key West City Commission meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at City Hall at 1300 White St.