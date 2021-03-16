The Key West City Commission is slated to tackle some thorny issues at its meeting Tuesday.
Several potentially contentious issues will be discussed, including hiring a local non-profit agency to develop the 3.2-acre parcel in Bahama Village without competitive bidding, paying outgoing City Manager Greg Veliz more than the city allows for his unused vacation and sick leave, and adding two members to the Key West Housing Authority.
“We’ve got 19 items but lots of controversial items that have long-term impact,” said Mayor Teri Johnston about the agenda.
The affordable workforce housing development resolution for a vacant 3.2-acre parcel in Bahama Village is a departure from the normal city project process. For most capital projects, and particularly for one that is likely to cost millions of dollars, city officials would put out a request for proposals from vendors or contractors. This time, however, the city wants to eliminate the competitive bidding process and begin negotiating a contract with AH Monroe County, Inc., the local non-profit services agency that has experience building affordable housing for its clients.
The advantage AH Monroe offers is that it is eligible for state tax credit funding that most other developers are not. That, in turn, would allow 100% of the rental and homeownership units in the development to be reserved as “affordable” based on lower income levels. Other developers ineligible for the favorable state funding would likely reserve some of the units to rent at market rates in order to preserve their profit margins.
Despite that financial advantage, however, the Bahama Village Redevelopment Advisory Committee (BVRAC), which has been involved in the project for much of its 18-year planning process, voted last week to recommend to city commissioners they follow the RFP route in order to ensure a fair process.
“I don’t know,” Mayor Johnston said about the chances of the resolution being approved Tuesday evening. “I’ve heard the BVRAC board is upset we would not accept their recommendation.”
The city charter allows it to bypass the normal RFP process for reasons “in the best interest of the city.”
In another agenda resolution likely to draw debate is a proposal to pay City Manager Greg Veliz $38,000 above what his contract stipulates as a payout for unused vacation and sick leave time. According to his contract, the amount of unused, accumulated hours he can be paid for if he leaves his position is capped at 720 hours for sick leave and 240 hours for vacation time. Over his 15 years working for the city, Veliz, who is leaving to take a new position at the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority, has amassed 1,400 hours of unused sick and vacation time.
The city is on the hook to pay him $121,142 for the maximum capped hours he has accumulated. However, the extra 440 hours above the caps would total $38,073. The capped hour limits apply to all city employees, not just the city manager.
“I want to see if we’ve ever done it before,” Johnson said about paying an employee over and above the hourly leave limits. “We have 77 other employees in that same situation. It is highly unlikely but if everyone left, it would be over a million-dollar payout.”
Also on the agenda is a resolution that would permanently expand the Key West Housing Authority board of commissioners from five members to seven. The chairman of the authority, Frank Toppino, has come out against the expansion, saying the long-time members on the board know each other well and, as a result, can operate more efficiently.
The KWHA builds and manages 1,321 units of low-income workforce and senior housing using state and federal funding.
The city commission meeting starts at 5 pm Tuesday and will be held at City Hall, 1300 White St. For those wishing to watch it virtually, it will be streamed live on the city’s website, http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov, or can be watched on Comcast Channel 77 and AT&T Channel 99.
It can also be accessed via Zoom by telephoning 1-646-558-8656, Meeting ID 831 1021 2138, Passcode: 774644 or online at https://zoom.us/j/83110212138 Passcode: 774644.