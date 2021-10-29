The cost of Key West residential parking permits has gone up considerably, and a new initiative to sign up for the permits has been rolled out online, with mixed results.
Some residents are even experiencing delays in receiving the permits after filling out all the forms.
City of Key West Parking Director John Wilkins said city commissioners, in the current budget cycle, voted to raise the residential permit fee from $20 to $35, for a total of $39.13, which includes sales tax and an administrative fee.
Wilkin said if a resident has applied for a permit, they should get an email within a couple of days. If not, they need to contact the City of Key West Parking Department right away, as there may have been information that was either not entered correctly or other issues.
“Certainly if someone applied and hasn’t heard back, they can call us, and we can look into the status of their application,” Wilkins said. “When we accept an application, it is either accepted or declined. If it was accepted, the email message would be, ‘you’ve successfully applied,’ and then the resident is given a pay option. If they were declined, we would give them information about why it was declined, and in some cases we will ask them to re-apply because it didn’t include all the data or documentation.
“We find that sometimes people type in their license plate wrong, or their email address wrong. We’re replying back to the information they gave us. So it could be that the email they gave us could also be incorrect, if they don’t hear back.”
Key West resident Edie Hambright said city parking officials were willing to assist residents who needed help with the new smartphone parking app called “Passport Parking.”
“Because of my age, I have a hard time navigating anyway,” Hambright said. “We don’t have a computer. So to do that on your phone, it just never works the same, so I just knew that would not be workable for me to try to go in and do that.”
She went to City Hall and was directed to David Hoot, a parking enforcement specialist, who worked quickly to resolve her issues.
“He was very, very nice, and helpful,” Hambright said. “He said he recognized that some folks would not be able to navigate the computer with that. But they were willing to help folks like myself. So I will have to go down to City Hall and take all the required things you need to have, and then they will help me fill out the application.”
Wilkins admitted that parking officials were swamped with applications — 2,500 as of Wednesday morning.
“We have begun mailing out the decals, we started this week, and those who paid will begin receiving their decals in the mail; however, once you pay you’re active in the system,” Wilkins said. “So we were not going to issue the stickers this year. Immediately there was a strong reaction from the community. They wanted the stickers. Some of the reasons included wanting to know if a car parked in a residential spot had a permit, and they don’t have access to the license plate information, so they wanted to see the sticker. So we changed course based on the public input, so we are now issuing the decals.”
To help clarify what the residential parking permits allow and what is expected, the city is sending out an insert with the decal mailed to residents who have purchased their residential permit that answers most common questions.
Residents with a permit still have to move their vehicle every three days. Vehicles cannot park on the street for more than 72 hours without moving. For long-term storage, the city advises that residents check the Park ‘n’ Ride at 300 Grinnell St., or to look into private parking lots that offer long-term storage.
There will be changes in enforcement of residential parking spots, as well. The city knows whether a resident has paid for a permit based on the license plate number through the system. The city has also hired two dedicated residential parking permit enforcement officers. Previously, last year, there was only one. The city is hoping to have more frequent coverage of the historic neighborhoods, Wilkins said.
“For parking enforcement, we’re going to be looking at the license plate only,” Wilkins said. “The parking officer walking down the street will run your license plate and they will be able to tell if you have paid or not. We will begin ticketing on Nov. 1; however, we are going to start with a soft enforcement. If somebody gets a citation and they come to our office and show us that they have applied, we always take back one ticket.”
The process encourages residents to come into compliance after Nov. 1 every year.
“So typically we’ll go out in the neighborhoods, and if a car is parked in a residential spot, after checking their license plate, we will put a slip on their windshield, stating to please apply for your residential permit,” Wilkins said. “So we do a complete sweep through the historic district. That may bring in a lot of residents who have not previously applied. We’ll give that a couple of days to a week, and then we’ll go out and we’ll see a car that has not gotten a permit by that point, and we would issue a ticket.”
If that person comes to City Hall with the ticket and shows it to city staff, and that they’re coming in to apply, the city will take out that one citation, Wilkins said.
The city will continue to improve the street markings, Wilkins added.
“I think everybody has noticed the street markings are getting better and better every year; however there are some areas around town like Eaton Street. This year we are continuing that effort. The revenue from the parking permits is going toward improving the program.”
A parking permit also gives residents access to four hours of free parking in the four lots owned by the city. These lots include the Old Town Park ‘n’ Ride in the 300 block of Grinnell Street, the main lot at Key West Bight in the 800 block of Caroline Street, the Fire Station lot in the 600 block of Simonton Street, Jackson Square after hours and on weekends located behind Monroe County Courthouse in the 500 block of Thomas Street, Truman Waterfront Park except during special events and at Smather’s Beach.