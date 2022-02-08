Members of the Key West City Commission denied directing City Manager Patti McLauchlin to negotiate an agreement with Rams Head Southernmost for redevelopment and long-term lease of the former Diesel Plant and connected buildings. Commissioners did, however, direct the city manager to develop a Request for Proposal for potential interested applicants.
The city’s Planning Department is currently working on the Request for Proposals, and city staff wants to hear from the public on its “views and vision” for the property, City of Key West spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.
Built in the 1880s, the historic power plant ceased operations in the 1970s. Empty and slowly crumbling since then, Keys Energy Services offered it for free to the city and voters approved the transfer in a 2016 ballot referendum. The Key West Art & Historical Society was awarded a contract in 2019 by the city, giving the land at no cost to KWAHS in return for turning the five-building plant into a commercial complex that included a museum, restaurant, event space and a microbrewery. But the COVID-19 pandemic hurt fundraising efforts and the society pulled out of the deal before signing the contract.
The diesel plant buildings are in an area of Bahama Village and the Truman Waterfront that will soon experience tremendous redevelopment and revitalization. In November, the City Commission selected the proposal from Lofts of Bahama Village, led by AH Monroe and Vestcor Company, over one from Bahama Village at Fort Street 3.2, led by Habitat for Humanity and numerous local entities.
The Lofts of Bahama Village is a 100-plus unit development, which includes a mix of rental and homeownership properties, as well as commercial properties.
In January, voters in Key West passed a referendum to lease a 3.2-acre parcel of land to the group for 99 years with the intent of affordable housing, the first step toward trying to alleviate the persistently worsening problem of housing affordability in Key West.