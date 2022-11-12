The City of Key West will head back to the drawing board — yet again — concerning an ordinance addressing workforce housing issues in the city.
Following hearing from the public, Key West City commissioners appeared united behind the idea of scrapping the ordinance and starting over at their Dec. 5 meeting.
“We hear you,” long-time commissioner Clayton Lopez said. “I don’t want to speak for anybody else, but I think when this comes before us again, we are going to have to start over on an issue that we all know – and have known for quite a while – is an imminent threat to our island and our way of life.”
Earlier in May, the entire city commission backed the idea of an ordinance to regulate intermediate rentals, 30 days to 6 months, seen as an immediate threat to workforce housing in an already distressed pre-Hurricane Ian environment. During the COVID pandemic, Key West saw an unprecedented uptick in real estate sales, mostly targeted at creating more Airbnb and vacation rentals.
The ordinance as originally crafted by city legal staff, was brought before the commission by Florida Keys Outreach Coalition chair and City Commissioner Sam Kaufman and was supported by the entire dais – with the intent to create a third-tier of regulated rental to help conserve the island’s inventory of affordable rentals.
The audience for the second workshop, intended for attendees unable to make the first due to work hours, consisted of the same Realtors, property managers, and wealthy property owners that bogged the initial meeting down.
There were only a handful of renters from the workforce in the crowd, but none of them spoke.
City Manager Patti McLauchlin kept the meeting on track, despite an angry public wanting to confuse and obfuscate issues while ignoring the set agenda.
To better track transient rentals, Key West’s Director of Code Compliance Jim Young gave a brief presentation on a new software system to crack down on illegal vacation rentals across the island.
“We are very close to going with a company that will allow us to track illegal transient rentals versus the legal ones we have in our system,” Young said. “This will help us not only with the illegal transient rentals but also, if this ordinance goes into effect, illegal short-term rentals.”
The majority of the crowd, who have owned the property for 10 or more years, didn’t like the idea of an added layer of governance by the city citing property rights, despite current transient and long-term rentals being required to have valid business tax receipts.
All the city was suggesting was those in between be held to the same standard.
For some, that was a problem.
“It seems to me the city’s goal is to limit the number of short-term (intermediate) rentals through a medallion system,” said one-time District IV candidate and Wendy’s owner Steven Nehkaila. “The city’s medallion system has been one of the most notoriously corrupt in the state.”
The majority complained about a lack of communication on the city’s part, despite the ordinance and meetings being publicly noticed and covered in local print and broadcast media.
Others were worried about losing short-term rental income to help pay for the price of living in paradise.
John Holtzenbach, a part-time resident, bemoaned the undue burden placed on his family by not being able to rent his second home – despite having a transient rental license – if the new ordinance excluded him.
“I am one of these second-home people and we rent short-term with a transient license, but we never heard anything about this except from our neighbors,” said Holtzenbach. “This would be a burden on my family, and frankly, I could use the added revenue to pay for my son’s med school tuition at FSU.”
Long-time workforce housing advocate and commissioner Jimmy Weekly expressed frustration – and hope.
“I have been working on this as long as I have been on the commission,” said former Mayor Weekley. “Now we know what people are thinking and we can go back to the table and try to come up with something that works.”
Mayor Teri Johnston agreed.
“The intent of this meeting was to get public input from a group that couldn’t make the first workshop,” said Johnston. “I notice many of you are the same repeat offenders. We have heard what you said, and that was the point of this meeting: Input. Nobody is going to shove anything down your throat.”
