Talk of a revamped skate park at Community Park was abound recently as the Marathon parks and recreation department held a virtual meeting to discuss ideas and hear input from the public on the new facility.
A wooden skate park has existed there for a number of years, but over time, the wood has rotted and skateboarding has become less desirable. The city removed the bowl from the park in April due to rotting wood.
“I used to sell longboards to dudes who wanted to go out and rip the bowl, and then when it started to get a little sketchier, they kind of faded off,” said Matt Sexton, owner of the Lagoon at Grassy Key, who is a proponent of the project.
Sexton said the primary goals were to “revitalize the existing park,” make use of the features it has and hear input from constituents on what can be improved. Sexton said the new park features should be made of concrete to limit the amount of maintenance needed. It’s part of a push by the parks and recreation department to bring more attractions to Community Park.
“Skateboarding, as you may or may not know, this year finally made it to the Olympics. It’s no longer some counterculture, subculture, bad boy activity,” Sexton said. “This has become just as popular as conventional team sports, if not more so.”
Sexton said he has been in touch with Nate Wessel, a former professional BMX biker who has designed many skate and action sports parks around the country, including working with the X Games.
Sexton said the plan is to work with the city in a public/private partnership that’s “extremely common with counties and municipalities when it comes to building golf courses, building recreational facilities.”
Paul Davis, director of the parks and recreation department, said on Wednesday he and another staff member went to Marathon High School to set up a table during lunch where students could give input on their thoughts for a revitalized skate park.
“To be honest with you I wasn’t expecting the amount of ideas that they had,” Davis said. “One of the main things they were talking about was the bowl. Even though it’s going to be a concrete park, they still wanted that bowl.”
Another aspect that was desirable to the students was a “pump track,” Davis said. One group of students even had a speculative design made for the skate park. With the interest of making the park a destination for as many people as possible in mind, Davis stressed that the skate park should incorporate aspects for both novice and advanced users.
One student of Marathon High School, acting as a spokesman for the skaters community there, asked if there could be lights around the new park. Davis said that would be accommodated and Superior Electric was on board to handle lighting.
Another concern brought up by the same student was that a pump track, while nice, would take up a lot of space and other features would have to be sacrificed. Sexton said the square footage of the park is something that is frequently brought up in conversations he’s had about the new park.
“Ten thousand square feet is what the existing park is and you’re not going to get 10,500, so don’t even ask about it,” is what Sexton said some people are saying. But that thinking is flawed, he said.
“Because you have space that is not being utilized. From a public use perspective, from development and planning, we want green space, we want trees in that park, we want natural shade and it’s good for the environment, it’s good for the climate, it’s good for everything, but you have space around that that’s not part of the existing footprint of the park that nobody ever walks on and nobody ever utilized,” said Sexton.
Sexton hopes to make use of those spaces in a way that does not infringe on Community Park’s green space or other features.
Davis agreed that there are areas of the park not being utilized.
Christina Belotti, a teacher at Marathon High School, said when the current skate park was in better condition, people would come from the mainland to “skate the Keys.”
“That was a big attraction. We had them coming from West Palm, we had them coming from everywhere to skate here,” she said.