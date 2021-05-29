Armed with a list of priorities established by the community, the City of Key West is gathering the large amount of public input from a recent affordable housing workshop to craft a request for proposals (RFP) addressing the 3.2 acre parcel at the Truman Waterfront.
At a workshop this month, community participants broke out into small groups and came up with top five priorities: home ownership, opportunities for rentals, multi-family housing, a black educators museum, and connectivity to Bahama Village.
From here, the city will write the request for proposals, which will need to be approved by both the Bahama Village Redevelopment Advisory Committee and the City Commission. Interim City Manager Patti McLauchlin urged the workshop participants and the community to continue to stay involved in the process by attending these follow up meetings.