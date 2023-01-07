The Key West City Commission was scheduled to hear the first reading of a pair of ordinances Wednesday that would radically change how the taxi and vehicle-for-hire (VFH) industry operates in the Southernmost City.
After the police department expressed concerns about some of the ordinances’ language, commissioners postponed the first reading until their next meeting on Jan. 18.
“I am not sure what the police concerns are with the ordinances, and I haven’t had a chance to meet with them yet,” said ordinance sponsor Commissioner Jimmy Weekley. “But I will go back to the attorneys and tweak the ordinances and hopefully hear them on the 18th.”
Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenberg declined to comment. Requests for comment were forwarded to the City’s Public Information Officer, Alyson Crean.
“The chief will not comment until the ordinances are passed into law by the commission,” said Crean.
Currently, the city issues 56 taxi medallions and is limited to eight individual vehicle-for-hire (VFH) permits. The two corresponding ordinances would remove the eight-permit limit and do away with the medallion system while setting minimum driver requirements.
Those seeking individual licenses for passenger vehicles for hire (PVFH) must meet specific insurance, driver safety and vehicle requirements.
“Each even year, we have the opportunity to revisit the permitting situation,” said Weekley. “I brought it up at a meeting last year — we haven’t looked at it since 1985 — and several commissioners said, ‘Why don’t we just deregulate?’”
Under current rules, those wishing to offer taxi services must obtain or lease one of 56 taxi cab medallions issued by the city. Companies like Five 6s own the majority of those.
But for the most part, those companies no longer hold and operate cabs. They lease their medallions to independent contractors for upward of $500.
That translates to $24,000 a year just to be able to drive. It doesn’t include the insurance drivers must provide themselves or fuel costs.
“Many drivers who have been in the business for eight to 10 years are telling me they cannot afford it anymore,” said Weekley. “So I went to the city attorneys and had them draft an ordinance, and here we are.”
Under the proposed ordinances, drivers must be 21 years of age or older, possess a valid class A, B, C or D license issued in the applicant’s name by the state, and be able to read, write, speak and understand the English language.
The English-language portion of the ordinance addresses numerous complaints from visitors relating to the influx of non-English speaking Uber and Lyft drivers.
Other requirements include no convictions of a felony in the 10 years before application and no convictions of more than two moving traffic violations within the year preceding the date of the application.
A physical demonstrating applicants aren’t addicted to drugs or intoxicants and are in sound health is also required.
Drivers must possess hearing and eyesight suitable for driving a motor vehicle for 12 consecutive hours.
Drivers must also have a clean driving record with no suspensions or revocations in the two years before applying.
The permit cost would be $30 annually — a significant savings over the price of leasing a medallion.
Vice Mayor Commissioner Sam Kaufman supports deregulating the industry to help independent operators.
“If we have a younger, local person that wants to start their own business that meets all the requirements set forth, I am in favor of it,” said Kaufman.
Additionally, applicants would have to operate a vehicle that meets minimum standards to be determined by the commission.
“We don’t want our visitors being driven around in sloppy vehicles,” said Weekley.“
Weekley hopes to have the tweaked ordinances ready for a first reading at the next Key West City Commission meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St.