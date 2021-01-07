Key West City Commissioners wasted no time sharing the wealth Tuesday night when they directed City Manager Greg Veliz to distribute up to $500,000 directly into the local community, including monies for rent, food and virus testing.
The $500,000 is coming from city reserves.
Commissioners told Veliz to begin meeting with the non-profit organizations identified in a “stopgap” proposal put together by the city’s Health and Business Advisory Committee, a volunteer task force instituted by Key West Mayor Teri Johnson last fall. That proposal recommended spending $171,000 on rapid COVID-19 tests aimed at putting residents back to work, and another $209,500 for direct payments for rent, food, utilities and medical assistance for workers. While there was some discussion over whether to ask Veliz to come back at the next commission meeting with his funding recommendations, commissioners agreed to let the city manager make immediate grants up to a total of $500,000 and report back on those distributions.
“If we don’t do that, then we’re not going to get the money out on the street to really help and hit in a significant way the workforce that is in desperate need now,” said Commissioner Sam Kaufman.
Johnston said stopgap funding measures are usually in the $10,000 to $20,000 range. But that is not enough to help residents survive losing their jobs due to the coronavirus, she said. She recommended including Sister Season Fund, the local non-profit organization providing financial help to workers in the service and hospitality industry, in any emergency funding distribution.
The stopgap proposal created by the health and business advisory committee, comprised of local business owners, health officials and the Key West Chamber of Commerce, recommended three primary areas for immediate funding assistance. The first was to provide up to 3,000 rapid testing kits plus medical supplies and short-term testing staff. The free tests will be available to residents of Key West, Stock Island and Key Haven and employees who work in Key West, who will have to provide proof of residence and/or employment to receive the test.
“Many businesses report that employees are reluctant to get tested for fear of losing desperately needed income. This conundrum creates an urgent need for access to free, rapid and increased testing for COVID in Key West,” the task force report read.
“It costs $100 to get tested,” said Key West Chamber of Commerce President Suzanne Moore. “It’s just too much to ask the workers to pay for testing.”
The second recommendation in the task force proposal was to use United Way of Collier and the Keys (UWCK) as the lead organization to coordinate with multiple other local and regional non-profit organizations to distribute the new CARES emergency assistance.
“They [UWCK] are well placed to manage grants in these three areas to the Key West nonprofit community, maximizing efficiency of city funds. They have the mechanisms in place to identify and vet the needs, distribute funds, track expenses, and ensure accountability,” the task force report said.
Veliz said he had scheduled a 9 a.m. meeting Wednesday to meet with COVID testing organizations, including AHEC, the Keys health non-profit organization that has been providing COVID virus testing.
“It might start as early as before lunch,” Veliz said on U.S. 1 Radio Wednesday morning about when the emergency assistance distributions could begin.
The health and business advisory committee joined with several non-profit organizations and the Inter-Ministerial Alliance in December to identify measures that would assist the community through the first quarter of 2021. The five-part plan included other recommendations for CARES spending such as establishing a quarantine assistance fund for businesses that “continue to bear the brunt of the pandemic,” including retail, attractions, theaters, restaurants, bars and hotels. That fund could also help workers who can’t work while in quarantine.
“The fund would provide employees with a designated amount per day while in quarantine to help make up for lost income,” the task force report said, while not identifying the cost of such a program.
The CARES Act was signed into law on March 27, 2020 and provides $150 billion in direct assistance for domestic governments in the United States. Key West received $165,000 in the first phase of the program in October. The city did not receive any additional allocations in Phase 2 but Monroe County received $2.6 million, which went directly to county non-profit organizations.
Key West Budget Director Mark Finigan recommended the remaining $800,000 in Phase 3 emergency CARES allocation be used to offset the unanticipated and unbudgeted city expenses associated with COVID since it began in March last year. By the end of November, Finigan said, those expenses in Key West totaled just under $2 million.