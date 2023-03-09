City of Key West Seal

During their meeting Tuesday night, the Key West City Commission unanimously approved the employment agreement for incoming Key West City Manager Al Childress.

Childress, the former city manager of Doral in South Florida, starts on the job on April 3, working in tandem with current manager Patti McLauchlin, who retires in June.

manager decision childress.jpg

Childress
2023.03.02 city attorney ron ramsingh

Ramsingh