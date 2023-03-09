During their meeting Tuesday night, the Key West City Commission unanimously approved the employment agreement for incoming Key West City Manager Al Childress.
Childress, the former city manager of Doral in South Florida, starts on the job on April 3, working in tandem with current manager Patti McLauchlin, who retires in June.
Commissioners only had one minor alteration to the agreement, requesting that Childress notify the entire commission when taking off time.
Commissioners also approved the selection of interim City Attorney Ronald Ramsingh as the full-time top litigator for the city.
Ramsingh, who has served in the city’s Legal Department, will now move into the employment agreement negotiation phase, with local attorney Greg Oropeza handling negotiations on behalf of the city pro bono.
“Greg was the head of our selection committee, and he stepped in to offer his services to help negotiate a contract for Ron,” said Mayor Teri Johnston. “It is kind of an unusual situation because Ron reports to the commission, so there isn’t really anybody who can negotiate on our behalf. But Greg did a superb job in chairing the selection committee, and I believe he will do the same here.”
Johnston said she believed the city made a good start on the agreement when naming Ramsingh as the interim.
“We worked very hard on Al Childress’ contract, and we are going to do the same with Ron,” said Johnston. “We want to retain top-tier talent for years to come, and this is all a part of that.”
In other business, the commission approved the swap of the Richard Recupero/HAWK missile site for Higgs Beach with Monroe County to aid in mitigation relating to the expansion of Key West International Airport.
In exchange for the former missile sight, the county has agreed to build an elevated bike path connecting Government Road to South Roosevelt within four years of the transfer. The city has one year to submit its design plans to the county.
In addition, the county would have to build a new multi-use sports field at Higgs Beach. If that is not possible, the county would be required to build at the former missile site.
If the county fails to meet the terms of the approved interlocal agreement within four years, the city would be owed liquidated damages of $2 million.
Senior Assistant County Attorney Pedro Mercado, who serves as counsel to Monroe County Airports, appeared displeased with the ILA as passed by the commission, particularly with the $2 million amount.
“We were told the cost of the field would be $1 million,” he said.
“I would take the three things you won,” replied Johnston.
The ILA now lands in the Monroe County Commission’s court for approval.
Commissioners also approved several resolutions opposing legislative initiatives coming out of Tallahassee, including banning Advanced Placement curriculum covering African American Studies in state high schools, limiting what flags municipalities may display, and allowing passenger vehicles for hire to cross jurisdictional boundaries without additional regulation.
They directed staff to distribute the resolutions to the city’s lobbyists in Tallahassee and its elected representatives.
The next City Commission meeting begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall at 1300 White St. on Tuesday, April 21.