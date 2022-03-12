The Key West City Commission approved a resolution Thursday, March 10, that will limit the carrying capacity of cruise ships docking at city-controlled piers, and held the first reading of an ordinance that would mitigate the environmental impacts of large cruise ships docking in the city.
The resolution reads “cruise ships with the capacity to carry 1,300 or more persons (passengers and crew) shall not disembark individuals at any and all City of Key West controlled property; and that the number of persons disembarking from cruise ships with the capacity to carry less than 1,300 or more persons (passengers and crew) at any and all City of Key West controlled property shall be limited to a total of not more than 1,500 persons per day.”
However, Pier B is specifically excluded from these regulations, meaning cruise ships that are not in compliance with the 2020 voter-passed referendum can still dock at the Pier B Group’s privately-controlled pier.
Evan Haskell, president of the advocacy group Safer Cleaner Ships, spoke in support of the resolution, as did several others. Haskell said the resolution does not get the group everything that it wanted, which was regulations on ship size and carrying capacity at all piers within the city, but it does address concerns that some members of the public have expressed at meetings as of late, that larger ships were still coming to city-controlled piers.
One speaker who urged the commission to reject the cruise ship regulations was Ed Swift, who owns Historic Tours of America, a tour company that operates in Key West as well as St. Augustine, Boston, San Diego, Savannah, Georgia, Washington D.C., and Nashville, Tennessee.
Swift claimed that the perceived loss of income from regulating cruise ships will fall on taxpayers.
“The city is dodging a bullet by not infringing on Pier B’s rights,” Swift said. “I thank you for that, I was worried about that. But closing [Outer] Mole and Mallory piers is totally, from a business standpoint, foolish and a disaster for our city.”
Rosalind Brackenbury spoke in favor of the resolution on the grounds that it defends home rule. Many have expressed displeasure that the state legislature overruled the 2020 referendum, on the grounds that it infringed on private business.
“This seems to be an issue that is extremely important for the whole world in terms of ecology, in terms of a balance of business and everything else. In terms of local democracy being easily overruled and so on,” she said.
Arlo Haskell, treasurer of Safer Cleaner Ships, advocated for passing the resolution as well.
“You heard me stand up here in July and say ‘I will never settle for a carve-out for Pier B’ that lets Pier B operate 365 days out of the year, well the name of this game is compromise,” he said.
Commissioner Sam Kaufman voted in favor of the resolution, but urged fellow commissioners that they need to have a clear understanding of the city’s financial obligations to the U.S. Navy for the Outer Mole. The Navy has waived the $225,000-per-year fee that the city owes thus far, but there are three years left on an agreement between the city and Navy, Kaufman said. City Attorney Shawn Smith said the city’s legal staff are in ongoing talks with the Navy.
“Also I think we need the operational plan, and I don’t expect the city manager to have it today, but I think soon we have to understand how this resolution will be implemented and the logistics of that,” Kaufman said.
The ordinance, which must go through two public readings and then be voted on, would make it illegal for cruise ships to discharge refuse or pollutants into city waters, create a city program for reef restoration and water-quality testing and direct ships carrying passengers with viral infections to other ports.
Evan Haskell said of the ordinance that there were “some things in there” that Safer Cleaner Ships were in favor of, in particular the provision for water-quality testing, but said overall the committee was “neutral” on the current version of the ordinance.
“We didn’t see a whole lot of the goals that we’ve been advocating for getting achieved,” Haskell said.
Haskell asked that the ordinance be set aside and reworked prior to first reading.
Kaufman and Key West Mayor Teri Johnston said they think the ordinance can be sufficiently reworked between first and second reading.
“I think our community has really waited long enough to have an ordinance placed,” Kaufman said.
Kaufman added that the language around water-quality testing in the ordinance were “woefully insufficient.”
The ordinance reads that the city will establish a water quality testing fund “via a not-for-profit, or governmental entity to be identified by resolution annually.” Kaufman said he would like to see more specifics as to how it would be funded and where, when and how the water would be tested.
Ed Puzzuoli, of the law firm Tripp Scott, which was hired to help the city with the cruise ship issue, asked if the commission would like to test water quality only around cruise ships or generally in city waters. Several commissioners advocated for testing it more broadly.
Puzzuoli reported that talks with Pier B are ongoing on reworking an operating agreement that will be more in line with the city’s wishes on cruise ships, but both sides have to agree to any changes made. An agenda attachment reads that Pier B has agreed to some black out dates, when ships will not come to the city. These include New Year’s Day, Easter, July 4, Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve. Pier B has also agreed to there being 10 additional black-out dates for a total of 349 days per year that the ships can dock. They have agreed to raise the disembarkation fee to a minimum of $15 per passenger beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
However, Arlo Haskell pointed out that in 2019, the year when Key West saw the most cruise ships in its history, ships docked at Pier B 247 days out of the year. He said the city should not allow increased use of Pier B over historical highs.
The commission will be checking back in with the ordinance and discussions with Pier B at its scheduled meeting on April 5.