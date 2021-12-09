In the Key West City Commission’s final meeting of 2021, and one of its shortest, commissioners were updated on numerous issues, including legal counsel for possible litigation regarding the cruise ship referendums, a planned workshop on the issue and progress on Mallory Square and Duval Street projects.
City Attorney Shawn Smith announced a special meeting to be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, on the cruise ship issue, which would include the legal counsel selected, the Tripp Scott law firm in Fort Lauderdale.
Commissioners met individually with legal counsel last week. Smith also met with law firm members, as well as representatives from Safer Cleaner Ships, on Monday.
Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman asked if the different stakeholders would be invited to the workshop to give presentations in addition to the city’s legal counsel, and Smith replied the meeting was for the commissioners to tell counsel their expectations.
“I know there are many in the community that are frustrated with the amount of time this is taking, and I know we’ve talked about this before, and I’ll speak for myself, I share in that frustration,” Kaufman said. “Not blaming anyone, for sure, but I thought our goal was to get an ordinance completed and adopted by the end of the year. It doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.
Kaufman said would like to see a draft ordinance as soon as possible.
In November 2020, Key West voters approved three referendums that would restrict cruise ships with large numbers of passengers from disembarking to protect the area’s unique ecosystem and other water-quality issues, but Florida state legislators struck down the results of the referendums. The city has been seeking counsel to assist in any possible litigation and to explore possible ordinances to enforce the referendums.
A Safer Cleaner Ships rally was scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 9, at Mallory Square in protest of the arrival of the 950-foot Norwegian Dawn cruise ship at the privately owned Pier B. Organizers plan to rally on both land and the water, according to an email from the group.
During her City Manager’s Report, Patti McLauchlin announced the retirement of Mark Finigan, the city’s Chief Financial Officer, effective Feb. 28.
“Was it our last budget session that did him in?” asked Mayor Teri Johnston. Finigan, a former assistant city manager in Key West from 2008 to 2014, took over the role of finance director in 2015.
Also on Tuesday, the commission gave a second vote of an ordinance amending the city’s Code of Ordinances by adopting a new boundary map for the City Commission electoral districts.
The Redistricting and Charter Revision Commission has recommended a new map with redrawn district boundary lines designed to maintain substantially equal population in the six voting districts, and to conform such district lines with U.S. Census blocks.
City Attorney Smith noted a disparity between districts 1 and 2, but explained the difference as due to voter turnout in the districts. Commissioners unanimously approved the motion.
City Manager McLauchlin gave updates on requests for quotations for work on improvement projects at Mallory Square and on Duval Street, both of which are scheduled to come back to the commission next year.
Commissioners also voted to postpone a decision to take legal action regarding the land adjacent to North Roosevelt Boulevard and the Marriott Beachside Hotel, known as “Dinghy Beach.” Several residents spoke on the issue, claiming the property is not owned by the Marriott Beachside Hotel and questioning Key West Police involvement.
Monday’s cruise ship workshop also will be livestreamed on the city’s website as well as televised on City TV. The community can also attend these meetings virtually via Zoom by telephoning 312-626-6799, meeting ID 820 2430 5536, passcode 407482 or online at https://cityofkeywest-fl-gov.zoom.us/j/82024305536 Passcode: 407482.