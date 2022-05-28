Key West’s longtime port and marina services director Doug Bradshaw announced his retirement this week, after 21 years in the position.
City Manager Patti McLauchlin said Bradshaw gave three-weeks notice this week and will step down officially on June 10.
“He’s got 21 years with the city. He served us well, he’s tired,” McLauchlin said. “I wish him well. It’s been a tough year.”
Deputy Director Karen Olsen will step into Bradshaw’s role in an interim capacity. As far as filling the role permanently, McLauchlin said “I don’t have anyone in particular today. I’m looking at the job description.”
Olsen has worked for the city for 16 years, having started in the Engineering Department. McLauchlin said Olsen has not had much involvement with the cruise ship side of the job, which has become one of the most public aspects of the city’s Port and Marina Department. Olsen declined to comment Friday. A message left for Bradshaw went unanswered Friday.
Bradshaw’s department came to the forefront of city politics beginning in 2020, when city voters passed a referendum putting limits on the size and number of people coming off of cruise ships docking in the city. The state government then overruled those regulations, setting off a political battle that has stretched for almost two years.
Bradshaw last appeared before the Key West City Commission at its May 18 meeting and was asked why a large cruise ship had been allowed to use a city-owned bollard. Bradshaw said at that meeting that for years the city and Pier B had had a loose relationship and allowed ships to use each other’s bollards if they had to move forward or back.
“Obviously we’re in a much different atmosphere now,” Bradshaw told the commission.
At the city’s request, the state Department of Environmental Protection is currently looking into whether Pier B violated its submerged land lease by bringing in a ship larger than what the lease allows.
Bradshaw also oversaw the city’s relationship with the live-aboard community in Key West Bight. As of late, some advocates for the live-aboards have sat down with city officials to discuss additional safety measures for people living on boats, such as opening shelters on land during bad weather events.
The new port and marina services director will be left with working to install 100 additional mooring balls in the Florida Keys after a bill was passed by the state government to do so. The same law, which takes effect July 1, will require anchored vessels to be moved every 90 days.