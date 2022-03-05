The City of Key West published a second version of an ordinance to put some regulations on cruise ships docking in the city.
The new ordinance is similar to that submitted last month, with provisions to ban cruise ships from discharging pollutants in city waters, establishing water quality testing and a reef restoration program and ordering vessels to bring patients with viral diseases outside of Key West.
A resolution is also on the agenda that will limit the number of passengers disembarking at the city-controlled pier to 1500 per day and only allowing ships with less than 1300 passengers. However, the resolution expressly says that Pier B is exempt from it.
There have been citizens submitting complaints during public comment periods recently that the city should try to enforce some cruise ship regulations that were a part of the 2020 voter-passed referendum at the pier that the city controls. Commissioner Sam Kaufman agreed.
The City Commission has been advised by the law firm Tripp Scott, which was hired to assist with the ongoing cruise ship issue, that a two-pronged approach is needed. First, Tripp Scott advised passing a city ordinance; secondly, they advised amending the development agreement with the developer group Pier B, which owns the pier where large cruise ships have been docking in recent weeks, met by protesters.
The city and Pier B entered mediation talks this week to try and strike a compromise. Kaufman said he’d asked for information on this mediation Thursday, but had not yet heard any specifics. City Attorney Shawn Smith told the commission at Tuesday’s meeting that the mediation talks so far had been “extremely productive.”
Several commissioners said they had not had time to review the new ordinance draft as of Friday. Arlo Haskell, treasurer for the advocacy group Safer Cleaner Ships, said the draft ordinance “leaves a lot of questions unanswered.”
“I guess it doesn’t do any harm but there’s nothing really meaningful to it,” Haskell said.
One issue Haskell said was that it does not adequately address the issue of turbidity in Key West waters.
A first draft of an ordinance was submitted in February that didn’t include provisions included in the original referendum, and was sent back for a re-do by the City Commission. A special meeting will be held Thursday, March 10, to discuss the draft ordinance.
Kaufman said he wants to see some specifics for water quality testing.
“As I understand it, the whole point of this is to protect the environment,” he said. “There has to be some mechanisms to determine if there are any violations pertaining to discharge.”
Smith told the commission at Tuesday’s meeting that it would be difficult for the city to enforce water quality itself, but it’s working toward bringing in a university or other entity to assist with testing.
Cruise ships have been an ongoing issue in Key West since the summer of 2020, when the city’s voters overwhelmingly passed a referendum to limit the size and number of passengers and crew who could disembark in the city. It was then overruled by the state Legislature, which cited infringement on private business as one of its reasons. The pandemic then shut down the cruise ship industry, but since it has returned, large ships docking at Pier B have been met with protests and the city has been working toward putting an ordinance in place.