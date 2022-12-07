The City of Key West released the names of 43 applicants for the soon-to-be vacant city manager position Monday afternoon after hearing from the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office about complying with Florida public records laws.
The dispute about making the applications public started after outgoing City Attorney Shawn Smith contacted Key West Human Resources Director Samantha Farist via email on Nov. 16, writing “I’d like to see the applications that have been submitted so far.”
Farist replied: “I do not have any City Manager applications in HR, they are being sent to and collected for vetting by the Mercer Group (Florida.) I have attached the timeline that the Commission approved of the schedule we are following.”
Smith, who advises the city on matters including public records and Florida’s Government in the Sunshine laws, pointed out that despite the resumes being collected by a third party, they were still subject to public records requirements.
“The applications are public records that must be released upon request,” wrote Smith in an email copied to Dona Higginbotham of Mercer Group Florida, the consultant assisting the city manager search.
Under Florida’s Sunshine Law, any third party conducting business with a state or city agency is bound by many — if not all — of the same public records laws as the government entities themselves.
Higgenbotham replied: “As you recall, during our meeting in your office at City Hall on September 21, I told you I had been told there may be an effort to circumvent/sabotage the process for the City Manager recruitment. At that time, you indicated you did not know of any such action. It now appears there may be an effort underway. This is truly disheartening, not only for the City but for the applicants and the residents of Key West, to whom you have served for the last 16 years.
“The timeline agreed to by the City specifically indicates all resumes will be submitted to the Advisory Committee on December 15. It is with great reservation that I submit resumes submitted, as you requested, at this time for the City Manager of Key West. This would mean the City Attorney would have the applications before the Advisory Committee or the Mayor and Commission. This would mean the process agreed to by the Commission and Advisory Committee is now Broken (sic).
“Applicants have entrusted our firm with their materials in hopes of being a finalist when the recommended finalist names would be made public. Such requests at this time may jeopardize one’s current employment for those that may not be on the list of recommendations. This may also jeopardize the future of this recruitment as potential candidates will not want to jeopardize their current employment by submitting materials prior to the closing date.”
Higgenbotham’s concerns have no bearing on Florida’s strict public records laws.
Interestingly, a search of Mercer Group Florida’s website showed nearly 90 jobs listed using almost the same template for each, ranging from city manager of Jupiter and Fort Myers to Director of the Housing Authority in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
All contained the disclaimer stating, “Resumes are subject to the provisions of Public Records Statutes,” except for two.
One was a listing for the city administrator for Billings, Montana.
The other was the listing for Key West City Manager.
After the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office conferred with Key West city officials, the city released the names of the applicants.
Although the requested applications were not released, City Clerk Cheri Smith emailed a list of applicants Monday afternoon to members of the Key West City Commission, the media and the public.
Among the 43 people who applied were former Key West Mayor Morgan McPherson and former Key West Planning Director Thaddeus Cohen.
Higgenbotham didn’t elaborate on what she saw as a threat to the city manager search. But several people associated with the search, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the failure to release the requested information was problematic.
“This is something that shouldn’t smell,” said one. “But it does. Why wouldn’t they release the applications if requested?”
Another believed the failure to disclose public information could be grounds for a new candidate search altogether.
“Why wouldn’t they release these names,” they said. “It’s almost like they had somebody in mind or cut a deal. We should probably start over.”
A third said, “The mayor and the Mercer Group may have good intentions, but the Sunshine Law makes no exceptions.”
Mayor Teri Johnston declined comment to the Keys Citizen, referring questions to outgoing City Manager Patti McLauchlin, who had not responded by press time.