After multiple community group meetings, an in-depth citizen survey and an all-day workshop, Key West City officials have come up with nine areas that will be prioritized in the three-year strategic plan currently being developed.
Many of the areas singled out for primacy are not surprising. The top three are affordable housing, sea level rise and environmental protection. But there are others on the nine-point list that have not received front-of-mind attention recently, including city cleanliness; youth and families; and medical, with a focus on the elderly.
“We’ve got our first round of goals,” Mayor Teri Johnston said. “We agreed on nine. Those are going to be the foundations that we build on.”
“It was an initial discussion, so it’s important to note that these may be refined and adjusted as we begin to draft the plan,” added Elisa Levy, the consultant hired to create the strategic plan and who led the all-day workshop with city officials and staff on Feb. 11.
After the top three priorities, the list, in order, moves on to cleanliness, pavement management (roads and sidewalks), youth and families, public transportation, medical, and homelessness. That list closely mirrors a citywide citizen survey recently undertaken by Levy as part of the initial research to develop a framework for the three-year strategic plan.
“[Survey data] shows that the overwhelming majority of residents believe there is a vital and pressing need to have a long-term plan in place for affordable housing and adaptation for sea level rise for years to come. Beyond these two dire concerns, respondents believe there are quality of life issues that require more immediate action. It is clear from… the current 2021 survey that the City has still to make more headway on services and amenities primarily in parking, traffic control, and promoting eco-tourism,” Levy wrote in her survey report.
The next step is for Levy to do more research on the nine priorities, including creating action steps and finding funding possibilities. And it is the financing challenge that worries many city commissioners. The city has undertaken strategic plans in the past but all have withered away, left on shelves as funding never materialized or new, more urgent priorities came to the forefront.
“The challenge will be making it happen,” said Commissioner Jimmy Weekley, referring to making measurable progress on the nine-point priority list. “We’ve had strategic plans before where people were in favor of it and then let it slide. We have to keep pressure on staff and the city manager’s office.”
“The bottom line is the money,” Commissioner Billy Wardlow agreed.
That was one reason city staff were included in the Feb. 11 workshop, to gather their ideas on feasibility of achieving strategic goals. They voiced concern that on the list of nine priorities, three do not have a designated department or staff in City Hall, including youth and families, homelessness and medical.
“So many of our priorities are social services and we don’t have a social services department,” Johnston pointed out, adding that she has also suggested the city consider hiring a “housing czar” to work exclusively on affordable housing projects.
Commissioner Greg Davila agreed long-term planning can be useful. However, previous Key West strategic plans have tried to look out 10 or more years. Not only do priorities inevitably shift over a longer period of time but the political balance of the city commission itself can change when seats come up for reelection. For example, three long-time commissioners will term out in four years, Wardlow, Weekley and Clayton Lopez.
“The reality is this [city commission] is a political body. Every two years the city commission can change. And the commission is responsive to their electors,” Davila said.
Davila added he is pleased the current strategic plan under development is looking out only three years, increasing the possibility of city staff being able to take solid action steps. And the plan likely will not promise that all nine priority concerns will be solved in three years, only that progress will be made.
“Some of these may never go away. Some we’ll have to keep working on, like affordable housing,” Weekley predicted.