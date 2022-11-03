The City of Key West approved essentially gifting long-contested Dinghy Beach on North Roosevelt at the Marriott Beachside Resort to the Spottswood family and its holding company SH5, effectively limiting public access for good.

City of Key West Seal

The move awards control of a patch of beach that no one can figure out the ownership of, pointed out by Commissioner Sam Kaufman and Mayor Teri Johnston just before the vote to approve the easement. It was supported by Commissioners Greg Davila, Mary Lou Hoover, Jimmy Weekley, Clayton Lopez and Billy Wardlow. Kaufman and Johnston were the dissenting votes.