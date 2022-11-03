The City of Key West approved essentially gifting long-contested Dinghy Beach on North Roosevelt at the Marriott Beachside Resort to the Spottswood family and its holding company SH5, effectively limiting public access for good.
The move awards control of a patch of beach that no one can figure out the ownership of, pointed out by Commissioner Sam Kaufman and Mayor Teri Johnston just before the vote to approve the easement. It was supported by Commissioners Greg Davila, Mary Lou Hoover, Jimmy Weekley, Clayton Lopez and Billy Wardlow. Kaufman and Johnston were the dissenting votes.
“We have spent two and a half years on this and have no idea who owns this property,” said Kaufman. “Now the concerns, with stipulations that the city could terminate the easement for public use … is there going to be more money and time involved? How hard can it be to determine who it belongs to?”
“In two and a half years, we have been asking for determination of ownership,” reiterated Johnson. “I just find it hard to believe we can’t figure that out.”
On a related note, the city declined to take up the matter of Admiral’s Cut in Key West Harbor, the final link for the city’s Historic Seaport Waterfront.
Kaufman said he was surprised Admiral’s Cut didn’t make it on the agenda, as that was the direction city staff and legal were given at the last meeting.
“The last direction we gave was for the staff to come back to us with an idea as to what litigation would cost, but also about infrastructure costs,” said Kaufman. “This is an important project, and many other beautification projects we are working on.”
Commissioners also approved the final version of the city manager search advertisement and received a status update on where the search is on the timeline.
“Our requests for applications have been issued, and we have already received six or seven applications,” said Samantha Farist, with the city’s Human Resources Department.
Local activist Tom Milone voiced concerns supported by Commissioner Wardlow that candidates be required to have MBAs specializing in Public Administration, helping to ensure the city’s hiring candidate sees the Key West city manager position as a career, not a retirement. “I also believe they need Florida experience so they can handle the politics,” Milone said.
“I just want to add that I agree with Tom’s comments that I believe these are very important requirements and I also believe that applicants have to have Florida experience so they have a taste for the politics involved,” said Wardlow. “That will serve us well in the long run.”
In other commission business, local attorney and retiring Dist. IV City Commissioner Gregory Davila thanked his wife, Heidi, and their two sons, as well as thanking the city staff and fellow commissioners with whom he served. “I really do believe this city is in very good hands from the top down.”
Next year, the U.S. Navy has approved the commissioning of the new naval warship, the USS Leenah Higbee, the third U.S. warship to be commissioned in the Southernmost City. The kickoff for the event will begin with a cocktail reception and historical exhibits chronicling previous commissioning events, with the final event taking place May 3, 2023.
The City of Key West will hold the second short-term rental workshop at City Hall, 1300 White St., on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 5 p.m.